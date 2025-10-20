Patrick Surtain has blunt message about officiating in Broncos comeback win

Shutout heading into the fourth quarter, the Denver Broncos were staring down a 4-3 record and one of the most disappointing losses in team history, frankly. In a game where so much emotion was displayed, Denver dropped the ball for the first 50 minutes of the game.

However, something special happened. Denver scored 33 points in the fourth quarter and racked up nearly 300 yards of offense in the final quarter alone to somehow beat the Giants by one point. This was, yet again, another sloppy, dramatic win by the Broncos, and they can't seem to shake that label.

Late in the game, it did feel like the officials really wanted to be a part of the end result, which is a shame. A horrendous defensive pass interference against Riley Moss set the New York Giants up right at the goal line, and if it wasn't for a game-winning drive, that penalty would have lost Denver the game...

Patrick Surtain II with a clear criticism of the officiating in the Broncos' comeback win

Anyone who was watching the game could obviously see how bad of a call that was against Moss. Not only was the ball underthrown, but Moss did turn around, played the ball, and honestly had textbook coverage. Many people took to social media to voice their displeasure with the call, and even the reigning Defensive Player of the Year had something to say about it:

They were abysmal !! But got the dub regardless … https://t.co/QFizZS7WNg — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) October 20, 2025

Richard Sherman, one of the greatest cornerbacks of this generation, also said that the call against Moss was bad. Patrick Surtain II did not hesitate to take to social media right after the game to chime in himself.

Frankly, it's embarrassing that the officials were so involved with the game as the time ticked down. The latter part of the game when it's close is really when the officials should take a step back and let the players play unless something egregious pops up.

Riley Moss had textbook, teach-tape coverage on the wide receiver and got flagged for nothing. The Broncos were able to end the game with a 'ball don't lie' moment with Wil Lutz hitting the game-winning field goal after two more improbable completions from Bo Nix to Marvin Mims Jr and Courtland Sutton.

This was yet another win by the franchise that could really kickstart something special. Denver is now 5-2 on the season with four more games until their Week 12 bye.