Nik Bonitto kept his feud going with Giants players after Broncos' crazy win

The Denver Broncos won what will probably be the wildest game of the year, defeating the New York Giants 33-32 on Sunday. While this matchup wasn’t a division game, nor a conference battle, there was a lot on the line — bragging rights. In the days leading up to Sunday’s meeting, the game developed into a contentious battle, as Broncos defender Nik Bonitto got into an internet beef with Giants fans and players.

Following Denver’s win on Sunday, Bonitto certainly had something to say. The Broncos sack leader, in a since-deleted post, took to social media to say, “5 and 51 left so fast I couldn’t find 'em after the game #Delusional,” with a few laughing emojis.

Bonitto was calling out Giants defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter, who both had something to say about comments from Broncos defenders leading up to the game.

Nik Bonitto gets the last laugh after Broncos defeat Giants

This beef all started when Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper made comments about New York’s quarterback Jaxson Dart, and how he carries himself on the field.

Giants fans made it known they didn’t take kindly to Cooper’s words, leading to Bonitto saying he’s never seen such a delusional fan base. Thibodeaux responded with a couple of GIFs, making it clear he took note of the comment, and Abdul Carter had his own post, responding to Cooper’s original statement.

For the majority of the game, Giants fans didn’t look so delusional, as New York dominated Denver, leading 26-8 with six minutes left in the game. In the end, the Broncos pulled off an unprecedented comeback, scoring 33 points in the final quarter of the game. Bonitto’s deleted tweet sure made it seem like he was ready to rub that reality in the face of Thibodeaux and Carter.

As the Broncos defender said, though, he didn’t encounter the two after the game, so the beef will remain online now, as the Broncos celebrate their improbable win.