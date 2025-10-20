Bo Nix just sent a hilarious message to Broncos fans who left epic win early

When the Denver Broncos trailed 26-8 in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants, fans understandably headed for the exits.

Unfortunately for them, they missed out on one of the craziest Broncos wins of all-time.

The Broncos scored 33 points in the 4th quarter to beat the Giants in absolutely epic fashion, and quarterback Bo Nix delivered an all-timer quote when approached by CBS Sports on the field right after the game.

Bo Nix felt bad for Broncos fans who left epic win vs. Giants early

"I felt bad for the people that left early." - @BoNix10 pic.twitter.com/H2wXmvTlji — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2025

This was a hilarious response in the moment from Nix, whose confidence never wavered in the team's comeback win against the Giants.

Even after leading the Broncos all the way back from down 26-8, the Giants scored yet again to put the Broncos in a two-point hole with less than 40 seconds left on the clock. And Nix delivered, again. He made a throw to Marvin Mims to get the Broncos immediately past midfield, then drew an offside penalty on Giants pass rusher Brian Burns.

Then, Nix made a huge throw to Courtland Sutton down the left sideline, and Sutton made an incredible play on the ball.

It was one of the most amazing come-from-behind wins the Denver Broncos have ever had, and they did it with the Super Bowl 50 team in attendance. And they were honoring Demaryius Thomas by putting him in the Ring of Fame.

It simply could not have been any more cathartic, especially the way the Giants and Broncos were kind of beefing back and forth on social media throughout the week. If you're a Giants fan, there's about no worse way to lose. For the majority of four quarters, you feel like the game is in hand.

And then it's not.

The Broncos absolutely need to improve a lot of things after a game like this. The win should be enjoyed, but there's a lot to work on. But there's something to be said about a team that fights like this, and they rallied around their young quarterback.

What Bo Nix did in the 4th quarter will live in Broncos lore forever.