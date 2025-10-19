Former Sean Payton QB is calling for Sean Payton to be benched

If there's one thing that has unified Denver Broncos fans this year, it's got to be the universal disdain for the way Sean Payton has called plays. Payton has been one of the NFL's brilliant offensive minds throughout the course of his career, but people are getting fed up.

And by "people', we're not just talking about Broncos fans. We're officially including former Broncos quarterback and Sean Payton disciple Ben DiNucci, who is making his desire for a change at play caller known on Twitter/X.

DiNucci, like many Broncos fans out there, thinks the Broncos need to give the play calling duties over to Davis Webb, who called plays for the team in the preseason.

Former Broncos QB Ben DiNucci calls for Sean Payton to give up play calling

Is it time for Davis Webb to call plays in Denver ? — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) October 19, 2025

Davis Webb called plays for the Broncos during one of the team's preseason games back in August, and the offense was humming, to say the least. In fact, that might have been the last time anyone could say the offense was humming.

Broncos Country has been a bit notorious during this decade-long stretch of inept play at quarterback of anointing the preseason stars at quarterback as the team's answer at the position, and now, perhaps that's happening for Davis Webb.

Sean Payton gave Webb a shot during the preseason to prove himself in this way, something he has not done at the NFL level.

And with the way the offense has played so far this season, can you really blame DiNucci, or anyone in Broncos Country, for asking this question?

The Broncos cannot get anything going offensively. They have been able to do just enough to get to four wins so far this season, but it's safe to say at this point that the offense is beyond maddeningly inconsistent.

Any measure of success seems like it can't be sustained. Even when the Broncos have had good drives against the Jets (or Giants), they seem to falter in the red zone. Sean Payton has some great play designs, but his wide variety of personnel groupings have hindered the team more than they've helped. He's called too many plays that work horizontally before they get vertical.

Once again, the Broncos seem to lack an "easy" button on offense, and without anything to lean on, Payton's abilities as a play caller are amplified. And so are the struggles therein.

It would be the shocker among all shockers to see the Broncos actually change play callers. For Payton to give up those duties would be earth-shattering. But regardless if he's willing to give it up, the cries to see it happen have reached even former players of the team.