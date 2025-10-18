JK Dobbins can run himself into a rich extension from the Denver Broncos

A signing in June of this year, JK Dobbins took a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos after yet another season where he was not able to stay on the field for a full 17 games. Dobbins has struggled with injuries his entire career and has never played more than 15 games in a season.

In 2024 with the LA Chargers, Dobbins suited up for 13 games, but he still managed to run for 905 yards and nine touchdowns. The Chargers didn't bring him back and are actually now suffering a bit at the RB position.

Through six games with the Denver Broncos, JK Dobbins is on pace to shatter the 1,000-yard mark. He's averaging a career-high 73.7 yards per game and is also averaging 15.2 carries per game, which would be the highest rate of his career. If Dobbins can keep this up for a few more weeks, you'd have to think that the Denver Broncos would offer a contract extension...

The Denver Broncos might have to pony-up some cash to keep JK Dobbins around

Here is JK Dobbins' 17-game pace for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season:



258 attempts

1,253 yards

4.9 yards per carry

11 touchdowns

If this were to happen, Denver would be fools to not extend him. Dobbins turns just 27 years old this year and could have a few more years like this up his sleeve, and it's not like Denver would have to offer up a four-year deal. Something on the shorter end but still rewarding Dobbins is more likely.

According to spotrac.com, Dobbins' market value currently sits at two-years, $19.4 million, which would come out to about $9.7 million per year at the position. The site takes note of current contracts from James Conner, David Montgomery, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard for reference.

This might seem like a lot, but a 1,200-yard, 10+ touchdown season is not something that happens a lot in the NFL. Seven running backs hit this milestone in 2024, and just one running back accomplished this in 2023.

JK Dobbins has always been a very talented player, and it's never ever been a skill issue with him. If he can keep this up and put together a full season, even if it was just 15 games, the Broncos would be wise to lock him up on a short-term deal to not only reward him for the great season, but to also keep the backfield in a great spot.