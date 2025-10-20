Broncos QB Bo Nix did something no QB has ever done before in epic win

If you told Denver Broncos fans that Bo Nix was going to make NFL history when it was 26-8 in the 4th quarter, I'm not sure anyone could have possibly expected it to be any sort of positive history.

But that's exactly what happened.

In the Broncos' 33-32 win over the New York Giants, Nix became the first player in NFL history to have two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the same quarter.

Bo Nix goes from dismal outing to NFL history in Broncos epic win

To say the first three quarters did not go well for Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos would be an understatement. Nix had a bad overthrow on a ball to Troy Franklin, his receivers (including Franklin) let him down with dropped passes, and it seemed like Nix had about a hundred passes batted at the line of scrimmage.

Fans in Broncos Country were understandably frustrated, even after Nix's first touchdown of the game. It felt like the first eight points the Broncos put up were really just to save face and prevent a shutout more than a true comeback bid.

But the Broncos never stopped believing, and Bo Nix didn't stop putting the ball in the end zone. He finished the game with the most fantasy points of any individual player in the entire league on Sunday, and after watching the first three quarters of the game, it's all just still so hard to believe.

And it was real.

Nix joked after the game, "We just saved all our good ones for the fourth quarter, and they worked." And to be fair, some of the stuff the Broncos saved for the fourth quarter was legendary. Sean Payton struggled badly to get his offense in a groove with rough play calling throughout.

Even Ben DiNucci was wondering if Davis Webb should be taking over the play-calling duties.

However, there were some brilliant calls late in this game, including the run play designed for Bo Nix where he scored a touchdown from 21 yards out. It was just so well-executed, well-blocked, and perfectly timed.

Nix's production in the 4th quarter of this game is not a realistic baseline expectation going forward (nobody can expect 16 touchdowns per game), but the effectiveness will be expected as opposed to ineptitude. The Broncos have proven on multiple occasions this season that they can play offense with tempo, get everyone involved, and get Nix into a groove.

The major question moving forward will be whether or not they can actually sustain that success for more than a quarter. But for now, everyone in Broncos Country will take a historic performance from the young quarterback, even if he packed four quarters of production into one.