Kay Adams just made the Bo Nix comparison everyone else is afraid to

In the history of Denver sports, there is one name that stands above the rest: John Elway.

The Hall of Famer and Denver Broncos legend is one of the most renowned and revered quarterbacks in NFL history, and he's directly responsible for all three of the Lombardi trophies that signify the greatness of this franchise.

Anytime anyone's name is mentioned in the same breath as John Elway, it's usually immediately dismissed or met with an eye roll. But if Kay Adams is saying it, it's at least coming from an unbiased third party.

Kay Adams mentions Bo Nix in the same breath as Broncos legend John Elway

Bo Nix is giving early Eli.



It's John Elway-esque I SAID IT.



Now knock it off.

pic.twitter.com/D9mVOuBnEw — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) October 20, 2025

The point Adams is making here is that Bo Nix's performance is significantly better in the fourth quarter of games, not just in Denver's win over the Giants, but over a larger body of work. His quarterback rating in the first three quarters of the game this season is 81.5, while his quarterback rating in the 4th jumps up to 104.0.

Not every quarterback has the clutch factor, but John Elway certainly had it. There are a number of Broncos fans making comparisons between the relationship between Elway and Dan Reeves from back in the 80s to what we're seeing now from Nix and Sean Payton, and not necessarily in a good way.

What we're seeing from Nix in the 4th quarter is not just him taking advantage of soft defenses, but there's a symbiotic relationship between Nix and Payton when there's more urgency. Fans have been so frustrated watching this that they've been calling for Davis Webb to call plays, which isn't going to happen.

Some have even resorted to convincing themselves that Nix just isn't good, in general, and that he'll be replaced sooner rather than later.

But entering the middle of his second NFL season, Nix is far from a finished product. The Broncos' offense, for that matter, is far from a finished product. You can see shades of that young gunslinging John Elway in the way Bo Nix plays. Elway was obviously a rare talent, a true generational prospect at the most important position in the game.

Nix may not have had "generational" qualities coming out, but you can see that he's poised in the biggest moments. He doesn't seem to care if he's struggled during a game; he can bounce back at any point.

Nobody in Broncos Country really has the boldness to make a comparison like this, but if Kay Adams -- or any third party analyst -- is saying it, it might be worth listening to.