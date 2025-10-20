Broncos' win vs. Giants is all the proof they need to get underused WR the ball

After the Denver Broncos' remarkable comeback against the New York Giants, there is one thing that should not go under the radar.

A lot of players stepped up and were asked to make plays when needed to. But there is one player who showed that he can change the dynamic of the offense if given more opportunities.

Marvin Mims Jr. was phenomenal and needs to be a focal point within Sean Payton’s offense more than he has been in the past.

Broncos need to get Marvin Mims Jr. a more prominent role in the offense

Mims was one of the catalysts for the Broncos coming back and defeating the Giants on Sunday to improve to 5-2.

Against New York, he recorded:

6 Receptions on 7 Targets

85 Receiving Yards

13 Rushing Yards

14 Yards per Reception

3.7 Average Separation

He was great, and Bo Nix in clutch moments always connects with Mims.

Appreciation post for Marvin Mims Jr 👏



🔥 6 Catches on 7 Targets

🔥 98 Total Yards

🔥 15.8 PPR Points



He was incredible against the Giants. Have to keep feeding the dynamic playmaker❕ pic.twitter.com/Ax5z2qJ8he — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) October 20, 2025

His season totals consist of:

22 Receptions

234 Yards

1 TD

5 Plays of 20+ Yards

10.6 Yards per Catch

Through seven games, I believe that these numbers are too low for a caliber of player like Mims. He has proven that he is the most dynamic player with the ball in his hands on this team, and (to put it nicely) Payton needs to make him one of the priorities to get the ball to.

Nix to Mims! A FG will win it 👀



NYGvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/jKlRL6GLOe — NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2025

This was only the third game this season in which Mims played more than 30 total snaps. He has only had two games this season where he played more than 50% of the snaps, which were Week 1 against the Titans and the last game against the Giants.

It’s inexcusable and embarrassing that the Broncos' best playmaker has played that little so far this season. With how inconsistent the play-calling has been and how the offense has operated, Mims can provide a spark on a weekly basis.

Everyone knows that Payton needs to be better, and I believe he will be. It starts with playing your best guys a lot more consistently and getting into more of a rhythm like that.

Mims, alongside Troy Franklin, has been primarily used as the screen receiver. He needs to be unleashed (like how Nix needs to be, too) and let him run down the field more. He can be used in many creative ways with his unique skill set. Mims should be a constant threat and weapon for Nix every game moving forward.

If Payton gets Mims more involved in the passing game, this offense can get better and struggle less.