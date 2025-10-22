Broncos Week 7 victory shows why they need to lean on the running game

For the majority of the 2024 season, it was incredibly clear that the Denver Broncos lacked the rushing attack needed to engineer a true Sean Payton offense. None of the running backs they leaned on produced at a high level, and the team was suffering from it. As a result, Denver overhauled their running back room, and only Jaleel McLaughlin remains on the Broncos' roster out of their three main backs last year.

Denver finally seemed to have found a trio that works for their system: JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Tyler Badie. After putting up 81 yards in Week 7 against the Giants, Dobbins now sits 7th in the NFL in total rushing yards and is the first Broncos running back to put up numbers that strong in quite some time. In total, the Broncos ran for an impressive 142 yards on just 24 carries in their improbable comeback win, an average of just under six yards per carry. Along with their backs, Bo Nix turned in a strong rushing attack, logging 48 yards on five carries with two scores.

Despite their rushing success, the Broncos still appear to be having a bit of an identity crisis. Bo Nix started Sunday's game 1-5, and at one in the third quarter, sat under 50% completion as the team was being shut out. For some reason, the Broncos appear to be abandoning establishing the run early in favor of east-west passes, which haven't worked and have built themselves early deficits to overcome. As the Broncos now sit atop the AFC West firmly in the playoff hunt, there is a clear answer to their recent offensive issues: run the rock.

It is time for the Broncos to lean on their rushing attack with JK Dobbins and Bo Nix

The Broncos' rushing attack has proven time and time again that it can be depended on as the backbone of their offensive unit. If the Broncos did not lean on JK Dobbins and the legs of Bo Nix, there is a very good chance they would not be able to complete their comeback against the Giants. Nix's two scores on the ground engineered the comeback, and Dobbins' 33-yard rush on Denver's second touchdown drive of the fourth quarter saved considerable time and ate a chunk of the yardage they needed.

The Broncos' comeback was engineered by their rushing attack, but comebacks built on running the ball are one of the rarest occurrences in football. The Broncos can avoid the need to run the ball late in the game while trailing with one simple trick: establish your strong running game early. The Broncos are also lucky enough to have five true rushing threats with their three backs, Nix, and Marvin Mims Jr., after he recorded a 13-yard run on Sunday.

At 5-2, the Broncos are sitting pretty in the AFC with multiple winnable games remaining this fall. Despite that, the Broncos have made their last two games much more difficult than they needed to and really need to avoid continuing their recent trend of close wins against poor teams. Denver's next opponent is the 3-3-1 Cowboys, who currently allow 141 rushing yards per game and an NFL-leading 401 yards per game. If the Broncos want to find an easier path to victory in Week 8, they need to lean heavily into their rushing attack.