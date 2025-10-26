Bo Nix is lights-out in Denver Broncos' blowout win over Dallas Cowboys

Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense had themselves a strong day in the team's win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Nix actually threw an interception on the first drive of the game, and it ended in a Cowboys' field goal. It wasn't the best start for Denver, but with a banged-up Cowboys' defense on the other side, the Broncos poured in on.

And this game was needed, frankly, for the Broncos, as this offense had come under fire for multiple weeks, and it kind of boiled over despite a Week 7 win. Denver again had to mount a fourth quarter comeback to win a game, and it was clear to most that something like we've seen against the Eagles and Giants was not sustainable.

The team put together a full performance on offense in the Week 8 win, and Bo Nix led the charge. This had to have felt good for the entire unit, as they were able to run the ball on the ground well, and Nix had himself a day.

Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense comes alive in huge win over the Dallas Cowboys

Bo Nix threw for four touchdowns and now has two four-touchdown games in a row. In Week 7, he ran for two and threw for two, but in Week 8, he threw for all four. Nix finished the day giong 19/29 for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

Running back JK Dobbins led the way on the ground with 111 yards on just 15 carries, and Troy Franklin had one of the best games of his career, hauling in 89 yards and two scores.

Now on the season, Bo Nix has thrown for 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions. Nix has at least one touchdown pass in every single game this year and has a 3:1 TD:INT ratio, which is outstanding. With the win, the Denver Broncos move to 6-2 and are still at the top of the AFC West.

This was a strong performance from Bo Nix when his team needed him to come through, and the Broncos now extend their winning streak to five games and have three more games before their bye in Week 8.