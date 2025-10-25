Polarizing Broncos' defender can shut the critics up once and for all in Week 8

Third-year Denver Broncos' cornerback Riley Moss does have one of the hardest jobs in the NFL - he plays opposite Patrick Surtain II, the best cornerback in the NFL and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. It's not an easy task for Moss, but he's been a full-time starter since the start of the 2024 NFL Season and has honestly been quite good.

Now that he's in his second year starting, he's seen a good bit in the NFL and is also a part of the most talented secondary in the league, but in the eyes of some, the verdict is still out on Moss. Some think he gives up too many big plays, and he has been called for some penalties in high-stakes situations.

However, the most recent example was in Week 7, and Moss getting flagged for pass interference was a flat-out horrendous call. Anyway, the Broncos host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, and this could be a perfect chance for Moss to finally silence the rest of the critics with a strong performance.

Riley Moss has been very good this year, but the critics are still quite loud

It's likely that Riley Moss is seeing a ton of one on one matchups with George Pickens on Sunday, but he could be up to the challenge:

#Broncos CB Riley Moss has allowed the lowest completion percentage (39.1) of any NFL defensive back this season, per @NextGenStats. pic.twitter.com/Vq06IyxvC5 — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) October 22, 2025

This also does line up a bit with his statistics on Pro Football Reference. According to his personal page, Moss has allowed a 46.3% completion percentage and a 77.7 passer rating, which are both fabulous numbers. Pro Football Reference credits him with just 19 receptions on 41 targets.

Simply put, Riley Moss is a good player and is doing one heck of a job at a super important position. Opposing quarterbacks know that bad things happen when they throw the ball in Patrick Surtain's direction, but Moss has more than held his own.

But with the Cowboys coming to town, Moss is going to see a lot of matchups with George Pickens and may even see a few with CeeDee Lamb. Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott is absolutely playing the best football of any QB in the NFL right now, and with this high-flying Dallas passing attack being as good as they are, a strong performance from Riley Moss would really force the critics to rethink.

There is definitely a scenario where Riley Moss ends up becoming a long-term fixture in the secondary next to Patrick Surtain II. He's eligible for a contract extension next offseason and would absolutely get paid by the Broncos if he kept this high-end play up.