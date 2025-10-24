No-brainer trade for the Broncos may have just fallen into their laps

The Denver Broncos might need to be aggressive in upgrading the wide receiver position ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline, and it just so happens that the perfect option could be falling right into their laps.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz put a bit of info out there that teams are "monitoring" Saints receivers Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave, and if available, the latter would be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Denver Broncos' offense.

Right now, the Broncos' offense lacks someone who can consistently get open quickly in the short and intermediate levels of the field, and Olave could open that area up tremendously.

Chris Olave could be the ideal trade deadline target for the Denver Broncos

There might be some merit to the idea of the Broncos taking a bigger swing than we're used to seeing at the NFL trade deadline for a playmaker. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Broncos are seen as arguably the most aggressive team right now on the wide receiver market:

"Perhaps the biggest contender for a receiver is not the Steelers but instead the Broncos. Courtland Sutton is 30-years-old and just signed a four-year extension with an out after next season. Denver has all of its picks through the fifth round and added a fourth from the Saints in the preseason.



The Broncos are 5-2 with a top-ranked defense and a quarterback on his rookie deal for at least another season. Folks around the league are watching the Broncos to see how aggressive they may be."



- Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports

The point about the Broncos having a loaded war chest of picks even further thickens the plot. This is a team that obviously has had to hoard its draft picks in recent years thanks to the Russell Wilson trade, but the roster is pretty well reloaded at this point, and while it's certainly not a perfect roster, the Broncos have to feel good about the Russell Wilson deal coming off the books next offseason.

Because of the Wilson deal finally coming off the books, and the team already having its core in place, a trade to upgrade a position like receiver makes sense, and a player like Olave could be the perfect fit if the Saints are willing to deal him.

The Broncos obviously have a number of former Saints in the building, both in the front office and the coaching staff, who were there when the team drafted Olave in the 1st round back in 2022. Sean Payton was obviously not part of that, but VP of Player Personnel Cody Rager was.

The fact that Olave is in the final year of his rookie deal could make him a bit of a bargain for the Broncos, even, and his fit in the offense would be rather seamless. The Broncos need a possession-type of receiver who can get open quickly, and help give the offense the "easy" button it so desperately needs right now.