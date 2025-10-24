Broncos just had the perfect linebacker trade fall into their laps

The Denver Broncos feature one of the best defenses in the NFL, but as we all know, the linebacking group has been a weak spot this year. Dre Greenlaw has played in just one game this year and is suspended for Week 8, and Alex Singleton has simply been a liability in coverage this year.

Even with Greenlaw back in the picture for Week 9 and beyond, hopefully, Denver could still pursue an upgrade at the position. With how good this defense can be, it would not be wise to not address one of the weakest positions on the roster going forward.

Furthermore, the Broncos absolutely have a realistic path to at least seven wins in their first 11 games before the bye, and it's not hard to see how this team could be competing for an AFC West title late in the season. Well, on Thursday, a logical option to help out at linebacker may have fallen right into Denver's laps.

Bengals' linebacker Logan Wilson could be on the move, and the Broncos should have interest

Veteran linebacker, Logan Wilson, has requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals:

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson has requested a trade, per ESPN’s @Ben_Baby.https://t.co/1PsefdjWs8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2025

Wilson, 29 years old, was a third-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's also a bit of a ball-hawk at the position, as he has 11 career interceptions and 25 passes defended. He's also had triple-digit tackles in each year since 2021.

He's been able to create pressure at times, too, with 18 career QB hits along with 19 tackles for loss, so he can get into the backfield. The Broncos haven't really taken the LB position all that seriously until thie past offseason, but they had to have known what they were getting into with Dre Greenlaw, a player with an extensive injury history.

George Paton should see if he could get Logan Wilson on the roster for a late-round pick, perhaps even a pick-swap. The Broncos have fielded their best team since 2015, and it would be a huge disappointment if the Broncos weren't buyers to a degree at the deadline.

With how competitive the AFC West is right now, Denver has to try to make a push - they're still in first place and could continue standing at the top with a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, but allowing weaker positions to fester on the field doesn't do anyone favors.