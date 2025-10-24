Latest Chargers' win confirms Broncos will have heck of a time winning AFC West

The Denver Broncos host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Week 8 with a first-place standing in the AFC West. Now at 5-2, Denver has won four games in a row and could very well make it five. Denver is a few weeks from their bye week and also now a couple of weeks before the NFL trade deadline.

Denver's 5-2 start is their best start since the 2016 NFL Season, and on paper, the Broncos have the best roster in the division. However, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are formidable teams and aren't going to go away.

The Chargers' Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football proves that Denver will have one heck of a time trying to win the division this year.

Chargers' latest win confirms AFC West will still be a three-horse race in 2025

Here are the upcoming games for the Broncos, Chargers, and Chiefs:



Denver Broncos (5-2)

vs. Dallas Cowboys

@ Houston Texans

vs. Las Vegas Raiders

vs. Kansas City Chiefs



Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

@ Tennessee Titans

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

@ Jacksonville Jaguars



Kansas City Chiefs (4-3)

vs. Washington Commanders

@ Buffalo Bills

@ Denver Broncos

vs. Indianapolis Colts

Things are only beginning to heat up in the AFC West, as the Chiefs are very likely to get a win in Week 8 when the host the Jayden Daniels-less Washington Commanders, and if the Broncos can't get past the high-flying Dallas Cowboys' offense, there would be a three-way tie at 5-3.

Fortunately, Denver actually plays three of their remaining four games at home, and it really could come down to the final weeks of the season. What is nice to see is that as we approach the midseason point and the bye week, the Broncos are well in this race. If nothing else, Denver should be able to at least get to 7-4 with wins over the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders, but an 8-3 record is also likely.

What the Broncos need to see in the coming weeks is the offense finally displaying some consistency during the first parts of the game, as they can't keep getting away with these late-game comebacks. Head coach Sean Payton has been in these heated divisional races before, so there isn't anything to say that the Denver Broncos can't win the AFC West this year, but it's clear that there are three very good teams in this division, and none of them are going to go away quietly.