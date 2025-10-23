Broncos end up in another shootout in Week 8 bold predictions against Cowboys

The Denver Broncos are 5-2 on the season and have the second-best record in the AFC. They lead the AFC West and will have to keep stacking wins to fend-off the Kansas City Chiefs, a team peaking at the right time.

The Broncos welcome the Dallas Cowboys to town, a 3-3-1 team with a high-flying offense. Denver's defense has to be up to the task in this one, but the team's offense should also be able to have a strong day against a subpar Cowboys' defense.

Let's make three bold predictions for Sunday's game.

Will the Denver Broncos be in another shootout?

JK Dobbins rushes for at least 120 yards

The Dallas Cowboys have allowed 989 rushing yards in seven games this year and are allowing 4.7 yards per carry. They've allowed six rushes of at least 20 yards and have surrendered eight scores on the ground as well.

The Cowboys also allow over 150 yards on the ground in away games, so this defense is going to get burned for a few long carries and could be in for a long day. JK Dobbins has been among the most efficient running backs in the NFL this year and did rush for 101 yards back in Week 4. He'll top that mark and hit at least 120 yards on the ground in a prolific day for Denver running the ball.

Broncos score multiple touchdowns in the first half

The last time the Broncos scored multiple touchdowns in the first half of a game was back in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. They have since seen the offense struggle to get much of anything going for a full four quarters, so this would be a bit of a bold prediction, but with how bad Dallas' defense is, the Broncos' offense does have a great chance at home to get going.

Denver is also wearing their amazing 1977 throwback jerseys, and the team scored 34 and 38 points in their two matchups wearing the uniforms last year, so there is reason to believe that a ton of scoring could be on the horizon.

Broncos win 35-28

Denver's defense is going to have a huge task on their hands, as Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott has already thrown 16 touchdown passes and has thrown 13 of them against zero interceptions over the past month. Their run game is top-notch, and this is simply the best defense Denver has seen this year. I would be shocked if the Cowboys scored fewer than 24 points in this one, and I really tend to think that Denver is going to get into a shootout.

Luckily, Dallas' defense is as bad as their offense is good, so they'll allow a ton of points as well, and with the Broncos entering a pretty urgent time for their offense, Week 8 would present an awesome opportunity to have the best game of the year on this side of the ball.

Denver's offense puts 35 points on the board, and they win by a touchdown.