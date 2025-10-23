Bo Nix may have just had a genius idea to fix the Denver Broncos' offense

The Denver Broncos are 5-2 on the season despite having some pretty inconsistent offensive performances, and it's beginning to become a concern. Denver is now approaching the halfway point of the season and really haven't played a full, consistent game on that side of the ball.

Over the last three weeks, Denver has won each of their games but have also had to overcome some inept offensive play. In Week 5, the Broncos' offense did not awaken until the fourth quarter. In Week 6, it was absent in the second half, and in Week 7, the team didn't put points on the board until the last quarter.

If this keeps up, the Broncos are going to be in huge trouble and might find themselves out of the playoff picture. Well, after the team's Week 7 win, the offense immediately watched film of the game, and starting QB Bo Nix may then have come up with a genius idea to try and get this unit on the right track.

Bo Nix is leading the charge to help fix the Denver Broncos' offense

Luca Evans in The Denver Post has what reads to me as a bombshell report and update about the Broncos and their desire to fix the offense early in the game:

The #Broncos’ offense is doing something new this week: entire-offense film review, in addition to position mtgs.



Whose idea? Bo Nix’s.



“I think Bo, just like the rest of us, is sick of the yo-yo nature in which we’ve been playing offensive football.”https://t.co/7NPIHBZKk6 — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) October 23, 2025

This blurb sticks out to me the most:

And thus, immediately after the 33-32 win over the Giants that almost wasn’t, the entire Broncos offense gathered to watch tape. It’s always helpful to see the game the same way, right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. And that Sunday, they all saw the same thing: a group that continues to win despite obvious “self-inflicted wounds,” as rookie wideout Pat Bryant said. -- Luca Evans

Bo Nix, the second-year quarterback himself, is leading the charge to help fix the team's offense, and I think this is, just about, the best possible update we could get from the Broncos this week. So, not only did the offense immediately get to work after the game, but Nix himself had the idea of the entire offense meeting, along with having the normal position meetings.

The Broncos do have some very winnable games coming up against some shaky defenses, and Week 8 would be a great chance to get the unit back on track, as the Dallas Cowboys' defense is simply not good, so the Broncos should be able to move the ball.

And perhaps, with these new meetings occurring, Denver's offense can sustain some success.