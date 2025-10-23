Sean Payton said the quiet part out loud to NFL about Dre Greenlaw suspension

When the NFL is trying to make an example of someone or something, it doesn't budge. The Denver Broncos learned after their epic win against the New York Giants that linebacker Dre Greenlaw -- who had just made his 2025 debut -- would be suspended for a game because he allegedly threatened head official Brad Allen on the field after the game.

We still do not know what Greenlaw said, specifically, but Sean Payton confirmed at his media availability on Wednesday that the Broncos had Greenlaw's back in his appeal, for whatever that's worth.

The bigger takeaway from what Sean Payton said had more to do with his helplessness in the situation. Payton was asked about his thoughts on the suspension, and the fact that it was upheld, and his answer spoke volumes.

Broncos HC Sean Payton knows the NFL doesn't care what he thinks about Dre Greenlaw's suspension

“Yes, and they (his thoughts on the suspension) don’t really matter, right? We take it. You focus on the things you can control, and then you’re on to the next game.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

Essentially, what we see here is Sean Payton just admitting defeat in the situation. There's no public court for these types of things. The NFL is the judge and the jury, and they have a lengthy history under Roger Goodell of somewhat overcorrecting in situations like this.

Regardless, Dre Greenlaw should never have said anything at all to Brad Allen after the game. He should have used his platform in the media to vent his frustrations, especially if he was willing to eat a hefty fine. In the moment, you're not necessarily thinking about all of those things, but if Greenlaw could go back and do it again, maybe he would make a better choice.

It's clear that Brad Allen and his crew had it out for the Broncos a bit. The New York Giants got seven first downs via penalty, including a first-and-goal from the one thanks to Riley Moss being called for an egregious pass interference penalty, a call that wasn't even made by the official with the closest look at the play.

You could tell Allen was a little perturbed by the way the Broncos operated in the game because of the way he shoved Justin Strnad out of his way before he got caught up in the Broncos' celebration after the big win.

There's no conspiracy theorizing here, just reading body language. And we know the Broncos were frustrated by the officiating because of the way Greenlaw reacted after the game, and the fact that Sean Payton broke protocol and actually ran onto the field in defense of Riley Moss in that big moment.

As usual, the only thing you can do is move forward. There's no sense in dwelling on the NFL's decision, because not even the strongest argument will change their mind.