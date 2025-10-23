Broncos clearly regret letting $21 million steal walk for nothing

The Broncos have won four games in a row and have a very real shot at extending this winning streak in Week 8 when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. Denver is wearing the iconic 1977 throwback jerseys for the first time in this game.

Not only will Denver be playing in style, but they'll look to continue a strong defensive season and also figure out some offensive success earlier in the game, which has been a primary issue with this team. However, the defense hasn't always been great this year, either.

With the NFL trade deadline looming, many in Broncos Country have wanted the team to make an addition. The offensive line could use another starter, and the linebacker group has also been a position where some have called for an upgrade. Well, the Broncos obviously regret letting this $21 million steal leave for nothing.

The Denver Broncos probably wish they had Cody Barton back on the defense

The Denver Broncos' decision to pick Alex Singleton over Cody Barton has been a disastrous one thus far, and Singleton's ineptitude on the field is more amplified without Dre Greenlaw out there. Greenlaw returned in Week 7 and got suspended for the team's Week 8 game due to mouthing off to an official.

Alex Singleton will again see meaningful snaps in another huge game, and it's just not what the Broncos need. In seven games for the Tennessee Titans this year, Cody Barton has two interceptions, two passes defended, and 42 total tackles. He's allowed a 56,4 passer rating when in coverage as well.

On the flip side, Alex Singleton has one pass defended, 56 total tackles, and a 137.4 passer rating in coverage this year. He's already given up 354 yards and three touchdowns this year as the nearest defender, which is simply inexcusable.

With how disastrous things have been with Singleton this year, you almost wonder what the Denver Broncos' record would be if Cody Barton was instead on the team. Fortunately, Justin Strnad has been playing some really good football for Denver this year, and once Greenlaw returns to the lineup with no limitations, perhaps Denver will reduce Alex Singleton's snap counts.

He is simply not a playable linebacker at this point and isn't someone the Broncos need to keep relying on. Cody Barton was and is a younger and better player, and Denver not paying him, despite all the other contracts they handed out this past offseason, is an odd move.