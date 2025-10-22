Former Broncos' running back has obvious chance at revenge in Week 8 showdown

The Broncos' run game has gotten a lot better this year, and it's the best it's been in the Sean Payton era. In the offseason, Denver parted with Audric Estime and Javonte Williams, replacing them with JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey.

Dobbins has been the main storyline here, as he's always been a very efficient player but has struggled with injuries, so what could have been a highly-productive career has turned into him bouncing around the league.

Not signing until June, Dobbins has been a top-tier player for Denver and is one of their most reliable weapons on offense. Dobbins has rushed for 523 yards and four touchdowns through seven games, and he's averaging a career-high 74.7 yards per game, which works out to be 1,270 yards over a 17-game season. However, one of their former running backs is actually having a more productive year on his new team, and Denver faces him in Week 8.

Javonte Williams is having a career year and could get some revenge on the Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams was the Broncos' second-round pick back in the 2021 NFL Draft and ended up having a very encouraging rookie season sharing the backfield with Melvin Gordon. He ran for 903 yards and four touchdowns.

However, four games into the 2022 season, Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury and was just never the same player in 2023 and 2024. It was obvious that Williams wasn't going to be re-signed by the Broncos this past offseason, as he signed a cheap, one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

And through seven games, Williams has been excellent. He's rushed for 592 yards and six touchdowns on just 111 carries. He's averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 84.6 yards per game, which are both career-highs. He's also rushed for 30 first downs in seven games, which is the most in the NFL.

For some context, Williams has already surpassed his production from his final year with the Broncos in 2024. He ran for 513 yards and four touchdowns on a poor 3.7 yards per carry last year. The Dallas Cowboys' have a top-tier offense, as not only is Javonte Williams playing well, but the trio of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens are unstoppable.

Williams had an up-and-down tenure with the Denver Broncos and clearly needed a fresh start, and he obviously wants to stick it to Denver a bit in Week 8 and get some revenge. The Broncos' defense will have to be at their best to keep W