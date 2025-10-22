The Denver Broncos have had their fair share of struggles offensively through Week 7, and many in Broncos Country are rightfully frustrated with the inconsistencies.

We see the personnel Denver has and the skill set that each player possesses for Sean Payton and his offense. The Broncos don’t have the best playmakers in the league, but they have players who can be effective if utilized properly.

Despite all of that and inconsistent play-calling/execution, the Broncos have created more big plays than most expect.

The Denver Broncos are still creating big plays on offense

Even with all the struggles, it's eye-opening how the Broncos are tied at 7th for big plays per game after Week 7



This includes rushes that are 10+ yards and receptions that are 20+ yards



Broncos have 26 big rushing plays (3rd highest 👀) and 18 big passing plays (20th) pic.twitter.com/RwCRVCAY6f — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) October 21, 2025

What does that mean, and how is that measured?

Bo Nix and the offense average 6.3 big plays per game, which ranks seventh, tied with teams like the Colts, Buccaneers, Chargers, and Commanders.

We watch the games every week, and the Broncos are often stuck in the mud on offense, lacking explosive plays and missing opportunities week in and week out. While this has truth to it, they are not as bad as we all think.

Two things can be true at the same time. Payton’s offense lacks consistency, and they are a little above average in generating explosive plays.

The offense has the third most big plays rushing with 26. Remarkably, the rushing attack has improved, but it still has room for significant improvement.

The Broncos are ranked 20th for big passing plays with only 18.

Denver’s offense is at best average going into Week 8. If they can resolve a few of the problems they are currently dealing with, the potential for this offense to be one of the best in the league is a reality.

They already have these types of numbers while struggling; imagine when they start clicking on all cylinders.