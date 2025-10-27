Broncos' well-rounded offense reflected in offensive league leaderboards

The Denver Broncos finally have a high-powered offense that can score amongst some of the best in the league. Denver has exploded for 77 points in their last five quarters of football, a combination of a historic comeback against the Giants and a dominating win over the Cowboys. On top of their raw offensive totals, they have managed to keep their offense balanced.

When the year began, many figured the Broncos' offense would rely on two men, Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton, and their rushing attack. After a few road bumps and some growing pains, the Broncos offense is doing just that. However, not many expected that combination to contribute at the rate they have.

Through eight games, the Broncos' offense has produced some incredible individual performances. Looking at the league leaderboards, you might see a few key Denver Broncos names at the top of a few important categories. At roughly the halfway point of the 2025 season, the Broncos are receiving incredible outputs from Nix, Sutton, and lead rusher JK Dobbins.

Broncos' three offensive leaders sit top-10 in yards at their positions

Through almost half of the season, the trio of Nix, Sutton, and Dobbins are all top-10 in yardage in the entire NFL at their position group. For a quarterback who was going to have a sophomore slump, an "overrated" first wide receiver option, and a castoff running back from a team that currently doesn't have a running back, that's pretty good. These three are the catalysts of a Broncos offensive rebirth that no one saw coming.

For Nix, his mark of 1,803 passing yards places him comfortably within the top-10. He ended play on Sunday as the NFL's eighth-ranked passer by yardage, a jump of four spots from his 2024 rookie campaign. He sits on pace for roughly 3,800 yards, which would be a decent improvement from last season, and another respectable mark.

For JK Dobbins, his second 100-yard game as a Bronco pushed him past former Bronco Javonte Williams for third place in the league rushing race, now sitting with 634 yards. He trails just James Cook III and Jonathon Taylor, two candidates for Offensive Player of the Year in the AFC. Dobbins is on pace for Denver's first 1,000-yard rusher since Phillip Lindsay in 2019, and the 8th-best single-season performance in team history.

As for Sutton, his mark of 536 receiving yards is good for 10th-best in the league. Fresh off a new contract with the Broncos, Sutton is once again proving to be a legitimate top receiver for a playoff team, and a great pair with Bo Nix. If his production continues, Sutton will end his career as one of the best receivers in Broncos history and a key reason the franchise was able to turn its fates around in recent years.