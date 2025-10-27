Broncos offense continues absurd scoring pace in Week 8 win over Cowboys

Out of absolutely nowhere, the Denver Broncos' offense is a wagon and the most productive in the NFL. After trailing the Giants 19-0 entering the fourth quarter in Week 7, the Broncos have scored 77 points, all by their offense. The Broncos' offense is finally breaking out, and it feels as though every skill player on the field is a scoring threat.

The Broncos' offense looked as anemic as could be for seven quarters against the two New York teams. Denver had scored 13 points over those seven quarters, and serious conversations regarding the health and well-being of their offensive play calling were beginning. In the seven quarters since, Denver has not only ended those conversations, but shown that they have the ability to score among the NFL's best offenses.

The Broncos probably we not going to score 33 points a quarter today, let alone in any one quarter, but the offense made sure to pick up where they left off last week. In total, the Broncos tallied 426 total offensive yards, had six touchdown scores, and Bo Nix threw all over a dismantled Dallas secondary. If the Broncos continue to score at this pace, they can hang with the AFC's truly elite teams.

The Broncos' offense has become a surprising strength of the team

Coming into the season, many believed that the Broncos' best blueprint was to dominate on the defensive side and run an opportunistic offense to complement. As the Broncos' offensive group is turning in its best numbers since the Peyton Manning years, they are scoring in several different ways. The Broncos offense is firing on a level that fans haven't seen in over a decade.

Most impressive for the Broncos offense would be that they scored six times without any of them coming from their typical Premier offensive weapons. The trio of Cortland Sutton, Evan Engram, and jk dobbins still had a major impact on the offensive outburst, but none of them reached the endzone.

Scoring six times without any coming from this trio might be the most impressive Bronco stat of the season. Denver's scores came from Troy Franklin, RJ Harvey, and Pat Bryant.

The offense catching fire cannot come at a better time for Sean Payton and his unit. Denver’s next matchup takes them to face the best defense in football in the Houston Texans, during next Sunday’s early window. If the Broncos offense can perform to the level that I did today, they could find themselves winners of six straight.