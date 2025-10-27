Broncos rookie trio dominates in Week 8 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys

The Denver Broncos improve to 6-2 in the 2025-26 season after crushing the Dallas Cowboys with a 44-24 victory at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos stay in first place in the AFC West division regardless of the outcome of the Kansas City Chiefs' game on Monday Night Football. The Chargers won, but they have a 5-3 record. Denver earns their fifth straight win and will head to Houston to face the Texans in Week 9.

Despite facing the NFL's top offense in terms of stats, the Dallas Cowboys, with star wideout CeeDee Lamb healthy, dominated the game. They scored 44 points, forced two defensive turnovers, and remain undefeated against the NFC East, having previously defeated the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. They will face the Washington Commanders later in the season. Dallas moves to 3-4-1.

Despite struggling with penalties, the Broncos found a way to win in their Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. A key to their success on Sunday's victory was the rookies, especially their first three selections from the recent 2025 NFL Draft.

Denver's 2025 rookie class has been heavily criticized throughout the season, as none of their draft selections have made a significant impact despite the team's record. The choices were questionable, but on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, a trio of rookies, specifically their first three selections, were key in the dominant victory.

Starting with cornerback Jahdae Barron. Cornerback was not a position of need entering the Draft, and he has not seen much action. The 20th overall pick locked down tight end Jake Ferguson, who has been unstoppable for Dallas, one of Dak Prescott's favorite weapons so far this season.

Not only did the former Texas Longhorn lock down Jake Ferguson, but he also had a clutch interception in the second quarter. Dallas was driving well and was in field goal range. The Broncos were up by 17, and closed out the half with the same point differential thanks to the interception.

RJ Harvey, the second-round selection from UCF, has been a good complement for JK Dobbins and had three touchdowns in the Week 8 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Starting with a 40-yard run in the first quarter, followed by a 1-yard rushing touchdown, and clinching the win with a 5-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

Finally, receiver Pat Bryant, the Broncos' third-round selection from Illinois. He has not seen much action in the receiving game as he has been primarily used in blocking duties, but he had a big 25-yard touchdown reception at the end of the second quarter, following Jahdae Barron's interception.

Once again, the Broncos are 6-2, and the rookies dominated in the Week 8 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.