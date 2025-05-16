These unexpected Broncos players could push for starting roles in 2025

The Denver Broncos could have some shocking position battles in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Could a few players push for starting roles? What's pretty awesome about the Denver Broncos right now is that most of the starting spots are set.

The team has a ton of good players and don't really have many holes at all, but there could always be a slight change in the projected starting lineups when the 2025 NFL Season begins. The Broncos do have a legitimate shot to become a contender next season, and some healthy competition in the offseason is certainly on the way.

Could we see some underrated players push for starting roles in Denver?

Could these underrated Broncos players push for a starting role?

Drew Sanders, ILB

Drew Sanders is significantly younger than Alex Singleton and is also an insane athlete. Sanders has moved to ILB and will likely remain there for his NFL career. Well, with Singleton aging and coming off of a torn ACL, I really do not believe his starting job is locked in.

Dre Greenlaw was obviously signed to start at one of those spots, but there were actually some Broncos fans who wanted the team to re-sign Cody Barton and get rid of Singleton. I truly would not rule out Drew Sanders, a young and potentially ascending player.

Pat Bryant, WR

Pat Bryant has great hands, produced at a good level in college, and has really honed in on his route-running in recent years. It does seem like right now that when the Broncos come out in 11 personnel, which is one running back, one tight end, and three wide receivers, the WRs would be Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, and Devaughn Vele.

Well, have we considered that Bryant, who surely has a higher ceiling than Vele, who is already 27, is able to earn starting reps over Vele in 2025? To me, it isn't out of the realm of possibility. I might be overreacting here, but there are people out there who flat-out love the Pat Bryant selection, as he does fit quite nicely into the offense.

Alex Forsyth, OC

In 2024, Luke Wattenberg, a 2022 NFL Draft pick by the Broncos, was the starting center, and it's not that Wattenberg was bad, as he was one of the best pass-blocking centers in the NFL, but he left a lot of meat on the bone as a run blocker. What's kind of funny here is that Alex Forsyth, a former teammate of Bo Nix's at Oregon, is actually the total opposite.

Forsyth excels in run blocking but struggles at times as a pass blocker, and I can't help but wonder if there's a more of a chance that Forsyth becomes a more complete center over Wattenberg? Sure, this might just be me reaching, but it could absolutely happen.