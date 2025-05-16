Former Denver Broncos the team will face in the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos saw a few players sign with new teams in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Which former members will they see during the season? This is part of building a winning roster; players come and go all the time, and Denver seemed to place the players that ended up leaving.

The team will actually see many of their former players during the 2025 NFL Season; some of note, but others that you may have totally forgotten about. Let's dive into it. Who are some former players the team will see in 2025?

The Broncos will see some familiar faces in 2025

Cody Barton, ILB, Tennessee Titans, Week 1

Cody Barton played one year for the Denver Broncos in 2024 and was pretty OK. However, he ended up signing with the Tennessee Titans in free agency, and I am not alone in thinking that Denver should have kept Barton around and moved on from Alex Singleton.

Anyway, Barton and the Titans come to town to play the Broncos in Week 1.

Josh Reynolds, WR, New York Jets, Week 6

A very short stay in Denver, Josh Reynolds actually ended the year with the Jacksonville Jaguars but signed with the New York Jets in free agency. Reynolds actually did produce nicely in the limited time he was on the field for the Broncos.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, New York Giants, Week 7

Lil'Jordan Humphrey excels at blocking but doesn't offer much receiving ability, so him leaving in free agency wasn't much of a loss - he's simply not a good player. However, Humphrey did find work with the New York Giants, and he and Russell Wilson come to town in Week 7 in what could be an insanely loud environment.

Russell Wilson, QB, New York Giants, Week 7

Russell Wilson could be the New York Giants starting QB during the 2025 NFL Season, so it's likely that the Broncos may be able to faceoff against him. Wilson was with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, but a calf injury kept him out of their Week 2 matchup.

Going 11-19 in 30 starts with Denver in 2022 and 2023, the Russell Wilson era was nothing more than an unfortunate failure.

Javonte Williams, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Week 8

Javonte Williams was a second-round pick back in the 2021 NFL Draft and played four forgettable year for the Broncos, averaging fewer than four yards per carry in 2023 and 2024. Williams signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, but Dallas also brought along three other RBs, so Williams may be fighting for a roster spot in all honesty.

Tremon Smith, CB, Houston Texans, Week 9

Tremon Smith was a special teams ace for the Denver Broncos, but he departed for the Houston Texans in free agency, and the Broncos play the Texans in Week 9.