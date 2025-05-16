Broncos rookie dubbed as being under a mountain of pressure for 2025

The Denver Broncos rookie class in 2025 could set the stage for long-term success. Is this rookie under pressure to perform immediately? Drafting in the NFL has to be so difficult, as teams have to juggle drafting for immediate production if they are in a win-now mode while also being able to draft for long-term stability.

For the Broncos, this is especially true, as they are absolutely in a win-now mode and could on the cusp of something great. They did use two top-75 picks on the offensive side of the ball and also invested notable resources into their defense during the draft as well.

Could they already have a rookie under immense pressure to perform immediately?

Is RJ Harvey already under a mountain of pressure?

Damian Parson of Bleacher Report talked about why RJ Harvey is already under a ton of pressure to perform immediately in 2025:

"The Denver Broncos had a decent 2024 draft, led by impressive quarterback Bo Nix.



Entering the 2025 event, everyone knew they needed a talented running back to alleviate some of the pressure off Nix's shoulders heading into his second year.



With the 28th pick of the second round, the Broncos selected UCF running back RJ Harvey.



It was a pick most did not see coming after they passed on adding a more talented player, Omarion Hampton, who landed within their division with the Los Angeles Chargers.



Essentially, Broncos head coach Sean Payton opted for Harvey over Hampton and a few other more talented backs.



Harvey was one of the shiftiest backs in the 2025 draft. He makes defenders miss with quickness and suddenness at the line of scrimmage. He runs with good patience and vision, following lead blockers to daylight. He is a talented back with pass-catching upside for third-down targets.



That said, if Payton wanted a bell-cow back to physically wear defenses down and keep the great quarterbacks in the division off the field, there were better options.



Harvey will have the pressure of outperforming the running backs ranked higher than him on our scouting department's pre-draft big board. The Steelers selected Kaleb Johnson in the third round, Cam Skattebo went in the fourth, etc.



Harvey will face his share of pass-blocking assignments, which were not his strength in college.



Ultimately, we trust Payton as one of the best offensive minds in the league, but Harvey will have to improve specific aspects of his game to warrant his second-round tag and the Broncos passing on bigger and more talented backs." Damian Parson

There are some good points here, as RJ Harvey did not seem to be a consensus second-round pick, and other top RBs did go after him. Furthermore, the Denver Broncos rushing attack was flat-out inconsistent in 2024, so Harvey is also under a ton of pressure to help infuse some consistency into this unit.

The passing attack is likely going to be very good - Bo Nix clearly began to figure it out, and the Broncos did add Evan Engram and Pat Bryant this offseason to elevate the passing attack. Also, the development of young players like Marvin Mims Jr and Troy Franklin could take that unit to the next level.

Right now, the most uncertain piece of the team's offense is indeed the backfield, so RJ Harvey is indeed going to be under a ton of pressure to make some noise immediately. While Harvey is likely going to be the lead back, he'll also share the backfield with Audric Estime, and perhaps one of Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, or Blake Watson.

But if Harvey is slow out of the gate and is not bringing immediate production, the Broncos rushing attack could be in a similar place that it was in 2024.