Who have the highest cap hits on the Broncos for the 2025 NFL Season?

The Denver Broncos have done a nice job structuring their contracts in recent years, but they do have some higher cap hits. One part of building a winning NFL team is being able to hand the right players the correct contracts.

Overpaying for a player like the Broncos did with Russell Wilson can really throw things off, and overpaying for a QB is the worst of them all. However, besides their Wilson mistake, the Broncos really do have a lot of solid contracts that are structured nicely and aren't massive overpays.

These could change, but let's look at the highest cap hits on the team for 2025.

Let's get into it, using figures obtained from Over The Cap.

These Broncos have the highest cap hits on the team for 2025

5. John Franklin-Myers, DE - $10,000,000

In the final year of a two-year extension he signed with the team last offseason, John Franklin-Myers' cap hit is a nice, even $10 million, but it really does not seem like JFM is all-too happy with his current deal, and it also doesn't seem like Denver plans on extending him.

4. Ben Powers, LG - $17,425,000

Ben Powers' contract is a bit too rich given his performance thus far, but he's been a solid player overall for the Broncos. If the team makes a notable move along the OL in 2026, it would likely be cutting or trading Powers, who the team signed from the Baltimore Ravens.

3. Zach Allen, DE - $19,795,000

Zach Allen is now a top-tier defensive end and is hopefully getting an extension from the Broncos this offseason. An extension would lower his cap hit for the 2025 NFL Season.

2. Courtland Sutton, WR - $20,200,000

Another player who could be in line for a deal from Denver this offseason, WR Courtland Sutton had his second-career 1,000-yard season and is actually climbing the all-time Broncos leaderboard in receiving yards.

Sutton turns 30 years old during the season.

1. Mike McGlinchey, RT - $23,775,000

The Denver Broncos have found some respectable stability at right tackle with Mike McGlinchey, who is entering his third year with the team in 2025. McGlinchey has played 29 out of 34 regular season games for the Broncos but has been a huge piece of this offensive line overall. Entering his age-31 season in 2025, the Broncos may have to begin thinking about the future here.

He's got the highest cap hit on the team for 2025.