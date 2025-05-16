Broncos players we might not be talking about enough for the 2025 season

Because of the Denver Broncos numerous offseason additions, a few players may be actively flying under the radar for the 2025 season. Denver seemed to have a solid offseason, improving at key positions and setting the table for a prolific future.

And in doing this, it seems like a few key players have truly flown under the radar, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it's important that we still talk about them.

Let's highlight three players who have been flying under the radar this offseason.

These Broncos players might be flying under the radar so far...

Devaughn Vele, WR

Devaughn Vele was an insanely rare rookie player, as he turned 27 years old during his first year in the NFL. In 13 games, Vele put up 41 receptions for 475 yards and three touchdowns, catching 74.5% of his targets. Had Vele played a full season, he'd have been on pace for 54 receptions, 621 yards, and four touchdowns.

The former Utah wide receiver is 6'5" and is simply a physical mismatch for defensive backs. If we consider this and the possibility that he progresses into year two, Vele might be able to produce at a WR2 level, but much of the attention has been put on the young rookie in Pat Bryant.

However, I would not sleep on Devaughn Vele.

Brandon Jones, SAF

Brandon Jones was simply elite in 2024; he racked up three interceptions, 10 passes defended, 115 total tackles, and allowed a 79 passer rating when in coverage. The incredible thing here is that he was playing alongside PJ Locke III, who was a liability at the position last year. Well, Denver seemed to fix that when they signed Talanoa Hufanga, who is better in the box as a safety; playing closer to the line of scrimmage.

The complementary skillsets between Jones and Hufanga could really help both players ascend to new heights in the coming season. Most of the attention on Denver's defense has been on Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and Jahdae Barron. Brandon Jones has absolutely flown under the radar this offseason.

Jonathon Cooper, EDGE

From year one through year four, here are Jonathon Cooper's notable pass-rush statistics:



Sacks: 2.5, 2.0, 8.5, 10.5

Tackles For Loss: 4, 2, 8, 11

QB Hits: 7, 7, 13, 20

We have seen some notable increases in production over the last few seasons, and Cooper is now entering his age-27 season in the NFL, so he is absolutely still in his prime. Well, across the last five games of the 2024 NFL regular season, Cooper had 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and seven QB hits.

Across a 17-game season, that would have averaged out to 11.9 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits. With all of the attention on Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, and the new DL additions, Jonathon Cooper, who has been a consistent pass rush threat for the Broncos, might be flying under the radar as we speak.