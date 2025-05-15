Now that the Denver Broncos 2025 schedule is out, let's take a look at the projected quarterback matchups. The Broncos are faced with a pretty manageable schedule. They do have multiple Thursday Night Football games, but that is kind of canceled out with nine home games and truly only seven away games, as one of their away matchups is against the Jets in London.

Denver looks to build on their encouraging 2024 season, a year in which they won 10 games with rookie QB Bo Nix shocking the NFL world. Can Denver improve and breakout even more in 2025? It's possible.

Let's look at their 17 projected QB matchups for 2025.

Broncos Schedule: All projected QBs Denver will face in the 2025 season

Week 1 - Cam Ward

Cam Ward will be playing in his first NFL game against the Denver Broncos, but I guess the Titans could also not start Ward, depending on how he looks this offseason.

Week 2 - Anthony Richardson

The Denver Broncos embarrassed Anthony Richardson in Denver during the 2024 NFL Season. Richardson is probably the leader in the clubhouse for the Colts, but he's been a historically inaccurate QB.

Week 3 - Justin Herbert

The Denver Broncos got swept by Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers in 2024, but they have also gotten the best of him many times prior.

Week 4 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow and Bo Nix went blow-for-blow when the Broncos and Bengals played each other near the end of the 2024 season. Denver gets this game at home, so the outcome could be different.

Week 5 - Jalen Hurts

A quarterback who seems to be propped up quite a bit, Jalen Hurts is a below-average passer and is going to have a brutal time against the Broncos defense.

Week 6 - Justin Fields

Justin Fields is likely starting for the New York Jets in 2025. The Denver Broncos saw him when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2024.

Week 7 - Russell Wilson

Right now, Russell Wilson is likely the starter for the New York Giants, so the Broncos may finally get a chance to tee-off against their former QB.

Week 8 - Dak Prescott

The Denver Broncos haven't seen Dak Prescott for a while - not since 2021, so it's worth wondering what kind of QB the Broncos will end up facing in Week 8.

Week 9 -CJ Stroud

The Denver Broncos got a glimpse of CJ Stroud during the 2023 NFL Season, but he and the Houston Texans regressed a bit in 2024.

Week 10 - Geno Smith

Geno Smith is an average, at best, quarterback, and it would be a huge disappointment if Denver did not sweep their games with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

Week 11 - Patrick Mahomes

Their first glimpse of Patrick Mahomes in the 2025 NFL Season comes in Week 11, just one week before their bye.

Week 13 - Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders host the Denver Broncos after their bye in Week 13. This promises to be a legendary showdown.

Week 14 - Geno Smith

The Broncos will see Geno Smith two times in four weeks near the end of the 2025 NFL Season. He is one of the weaker QBs on this list, so Denver must take advantage.

Week 15 - Jordan Love

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers could be a juggernaut in 2025, so while Love isn't yet elite, he could certainly get there.

Week 16 - Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars last played the Denver Broncos back in 2021 when Lawrence was a rookie. He's a much better QB now, but he and the Jags have never really established anything of note.

Week 17 - Patrick Mahomes

Their Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 might just be for the AFC West title...

Week 18 - Justin Herbert

The Denver Broncos will finish off their 2025 NFL regular season against Justin Herbert.