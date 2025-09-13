These two Broncos have the most on the line in week 2 against the Colts

After a strong defensive week one performance, the Broncos head into Indianapolis with some wind in their sails. At 1-0, Denver has begun their march to what most hope will be another playoff campaign. With a week of play and practice behind them, roles on the team are becoming more and more clear.

Seeing some of these roles begin to take shape, we can start to see which players are rising and falling on the depth charts. As roles and places on the depth chart shift, the game at hand has extra implications for a few Broncos.

Let's look at a pair of Broncos who have the most at stake during Denver's week two trip to face the Indianapolis Colts, who surprisingly pose a formidable threat for the Broncos.

Week 2 will be a huge week for the duo of Talanoa Hufanga and Marvin Mims Jr.

Week 2 is setting up to be a hugely important week for both Talanoa Hufanga and Marvin Mims Jr., but for two incredibly different reasons. For Hufanga, it is pretty simple: lead the defense for two straight games. Arguably, no Bronco defender was more impactful on the field on Sunday than Talanoa Hufanga. The newest Bronco defender forced his first fumble of the year and tackled 11 total, making a serious impact in his debut. As the defensive group dominated the entire game, Hufanga was all over the field.

If Hufanga can be the best Broncos defensive back on the field again, while also serving as a leader of the defensive unit, the Broncos will be in incredibly strong shape. Many have wondered all summer what Hufanga would be able to do in Denver and if he can return to his former All-Pro form. A second straight dominant game would suggest he is back to being the player who was one of football's best safeties.

On the other hand, Marvin Mims Jr. desperately needs a strong and impactful performance in week 2. Mims' week 1 outing wasn't terribly impressive, and was a far cry from the receiver who ended the year as hot as any in football. The third-year man was a non-factor in the passing game, bringing in three receptions for just 12 yards. As a returner, Mims muffed a punt that could have cost Denver the game.

If Mims struggles in the offensive game, his saving grace is being an All-Pro returner. When he struggles on both sides of the ball, his role on the team becomes obsolete. With other receiving options such as Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Evan Engram all capable of playing a solid role in the Broncos' passing offense, an ineffective Mims could slide down Denver's depth chart very quickly. A big play or solid performance in Week 2 could help get Mims' season back on track.