The Denver Broncos are travelling to Indianapolis for their first road matchup of the 2025-26 season, specifically against the Colts. The game is on Sunday, September 14th, at Lucas Oil Stadium. It is their second consecutive game against an AFC South team, as they defeated the Tennessee Titans at home last weekend by a 20-12 score, not allowing a single touchdown.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix saw action for the first time as an NFL player last year during the preseason against this Colts team at Lucas Oil and alongside the rest of the offense, will look to have a bounce-back game to start the season 2-0. It is Denver's first road game of the season against an Indianapolis team that destroyed the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, scoring points in every offensive drive, despite having Daniel Jones at quarterback.

Denver hosted the Colts last season in a very weird game that practically clinched the Broncos a playoff spot. Nik Bonitto had a touchdown, Jonathan Taylor fumbled the ball on the one-yard line, Nix had multiple turnovers in the first half, but recovered himself with clutch throws to win the game.

3 keys to victory for the Broncos in Week 2 matchup vs. Colts

1. Defense must be a nightmare for quarterback Daniel Jones during the entire game:

Yes, I mentioned this same key in last week's article for the Titans game. To win games, the pass rush must be disruptive and attempt to force turnovers. Last week, they had 6 sacks on rookie QB Cam Ward, and this week the streak must continue against Daniel Jones, who, despite an impressive Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins, has been one of the most-sacked quarterbacks in recent years.

Jones has lost multiple fumbles in recent seasons. Denver's pass rush is top-tier, and they must put pressure on Daniel over the entire game. Blitzes will be key, especially the ones from defensive backs. Last week, a Ja'Quan McMillian play forced a fumble on Cam Ward, which first-round rookie Jahdae Barron then recovered. If Denver puts pressure on Jones, they will force him to make uncomfortable throws that can end up being turnovers in the Broncos' favor.

2. Tyler Warren's coverage:

Indianapolis' offense is loaded with talent and very underrated, especially at the pass-catching positions. Jonathan Taylor has had ups and downs at running back, but he has good after-the-catch ability. At receivers, they have Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell, and Alec Pierce. They are a very underrated unit, but there is one player who stands out, the rookie tight end, Tyler Warren.

Warren is the Joker in this young Colts offense. He quickly became a top-tier weapon for Daniel Jones since Week 1. He can easily dominate opposing defenses, and it will be very interesting to see how Denver manages to cover him. Last week, Warren even had wildcat snaps. Last season, Patrick Surtain II locked down Brock Bowers. Warren can easily be compared to Vegas' second-year tight end. I personally think that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will be on Michael Pittman, which creates a very tough job for Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, and the inside linebacker core. Yes, the receivers might be locked down by Surtain and Moss, but Warren can carry the entire Indianapolis offense by himself. He destroyed Miami, and the Broncos must be careful with him.

3. Avoid dumb offensive turnovers:

Denver's win-loss record has been awful in the Sean Payton era, when they either lose or tie the turnover battle. Last week, despite turning the ball over 4 times, the Broncos found a way to beat the Titans in their 2025-26 season opener. That will not happen against every team, as they will face better rosters as the season advances.

Bo Nix had two interceptions and lost a fumble in Week 1 against the Titans. Additionally, WR Marvin Mims muffed a punt, and Tennessee recovered. Indianapolis' defense is stronger on paper, and Denver's offense cannot afford to turn the ball over multiple times if they want to win this game. Especially on a road game like this one, the Broncos must take care of the football.