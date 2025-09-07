3 keys to victory for the Broncos in their season opener against the Titans

The 2025-26 season opener is here. The Denver Broncos will host the Titans for their Week 1 matchup. Can they start the season with a 1-0 win-loss record for the first time since the Teddy Bridgewater season? Denver is 1-4 in their last 5 Week 1 games, but this season could be different, as they will play against the worst team (on paper) from last season, the Tennessee Titans, who had the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. It is Cam Ward's regular season debut, and the Broncos must take advantage and win this AFC matchup to start the new league year.

Sean Payton and Bo Nix will start their second season together in Denver, which is crucial for a better start to the year. No new coach, no new quarterback, and against a rookie quarterback in his regular-season debut. What else could Denver have asked for to open a season with lots of positive expectations after reaching the Playoffs last season?

With that being said, here are my 3 main keys for Denver to start their 2025-26 season with a win at home over the Tennessee Titans.

1. Defense must be a nightmare for rookie QB Cam Ward during the entire game:

Rookie quarterbacks usually start their careers slowly, especially if they are named the starters for Week 1. Last year, it took a few games for Broncos' Bo Nix to get confidence and rhythm, so Denver must take advantage against the number one pick, Cam Ward. Denver's defense led the NFL in sacks last season with 63; that must continue in 2025. They must be all over Ward during the entire game, making him uncomfortable.

The Titans' offensive line is average at best, and Denver has two edge rushers who had over 10 sacks last season: Nik Bonitto, who recently signed a 4-year extension, and Jonathon Cooper. Additionally, their defensive line is loaded with All-Pro Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and DJ Jones. The Broncos need to capitalize on two key factors: a weak offensive line and a rookie quarterback making his regular season debut. DC Vance Joseph should craft blitz packages to apply pressure on the rookie quarterback throughout the game, even utilizing defensive backs, as seen a few times last season. By pressuring Ward, they will force him to throw quickly and often make poor throws that can become interceptions.

2. Offense must take control of the game clock:

Denver's offense must control the tempo of the game by owning the game clock. How do they do that? Well, the run game must be consistent. Last year, the Broncos' run game was awful. During the offseason, they revamped the room by signing JK Dobbins, who was a top running back when healthy last season with the Chargers, and by selecting RJ Harvey from UCF in round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

It will be interesting to see how Sean assigns the snap share between these two. Still, the important thing is that they must be consistently good to take as much time as possible off the game clock and have Tennessee's defense on the field for as much time as possible, while also scoring touchdowns. With a good combination of the run and passing game, Denver will be able to take a victory in Week 1.

3. Play clean football and avoid dumb penalties:

Since it is week 1, teams might be a little rusty, as preseason allows for other players fighting for roster spots to get more playing time. The first drives may be slow, but the key is that the Broncos play clean football. Sometimes, silly penalties can give opposing teams good field positions, and those can decide the game.

This applies for all three phases of the game, offensive line must not have false starts, defensive line must not have offsides, etc. Holdings and pass interferences also cannot happen. Denver must play clean football regardless of who the opposing team is.