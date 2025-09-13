3 clear advantages the Denver Broncos have over the Colts in Week 2

The Broncos look to start 2-0 for the first time since 2021. Let's dive into a few advantages they have in their tilt against the Colts.

A win over the Colts would set Denver up nicely for a tough stretch coming up against the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles. Sean Payton's teams typically get off to slow starts in September but really turn things on in October and November.

Well, if Denver can reverse this and enjoy a successful September, they could peak at the right time. Let's check out a few advantages the Broncos have over the Colts in Week 2.

The Broncos have a few advantages over the Colts in Week 2

Quarterback

Yes, Daniel Jones played his tail off in Week 1, but crazy things typically happen in Week 1. Bo Nix is simply a better quarterback than Daniel Jones. He's already proven to be a more accurate and consistent passer than Jones, and he also avoids sacks at the highest level.

If nothing else, Jones does have more experience than Nix, but he's got a career passer rating of 84.7 and has averaged 17 touchdowns across a 17-game season. Bo Nix's career passer rating is 91.1, and he's averaged 28 touchdowns over a 17-game season thus far.

The Broncos having the QB advantage in this game could sway the contest in their favor.

Kicking

The Colts' kicker is Spencer Shrader, and he's attempted nine field goals across his NFL career. He's made them all and has actually made all 12 of his extra points, but he's also never attempted a kick of at least 50 yards and has played just five total games in the NFL.

Depending on how the bulk of this game goes, one of these teams might be forced to kick some sort of tying or go-ahead field goal, an Broncos' kicker Wil Lutz is simply better and more experienced at this point.

Sure, Shrader could turn into the best kicker in the NFL, but the inexperience is something that could come back to bite him in the event he's forced into a high-pressure situation.

Defensive line vs. Colts' offensive line

Colts' GM Chris Ballard has been able to trot out good offensive lines for years now, but Denver has the best and most explosive defensive line in the NFL, so for the most part, they'll always have an advantage over the opposing offensive line.

Denver notched six sacks and 12 QB hits in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, and it's not like the Titans didn't have notable players along the OL. The Broncos constantly create a huge advantage along their defensive line, and that's likely to remain the case in Week 2.