3 teams the Denver Broncos wish they had on their schedule in 2025

The Denver Broncos do have some easier teams on their schedule in 2025, but do they wish they'd see these teams?

This is nothing more than a fun exercise, as the Broncos can't change their schedule. On paper, Denver does have a path to 11 or 12 wins in 2025. If they're able to beat the Colts and win one of their next two games after that, a 3-1 start could set them up for an insane mid-season run.

Let's look at three teams Denver wishes they were playing in 2025.

The Denver Broncos probably wish they were playing these three teams this year

Miami Dolphins

The last time the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins played, well, you all probably remember what happened...

However, the script has absolutely flipped since the start of the 2024 NFL Season, as Miami is going off the rails and could be on the cusp of totally collapsing, especially after their Week 1 disappointment against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Broncos would honestly get a guaranteed win if they had the Dolphins on their schedule.

New Orleans Saints

Denver blew out the New Orleans Saints in 2024, and they ended up going 4-0 in the NFC South, which was the division Sean Payton coached in for over a decade. Well, how about seeing the Saints again? New Orleans lost their opener to the Arizona Cardinals and are projected by many to be the worst team in the NFL this year. Another chance to beat up on the Saints would have been welcomed.

Carolina Panthers

Another NFC South team, the Carolina Panthers might actually be worse in 2025 than they were in 2024. Bryce Young was a disaster in Week 1, and things might remain that way for 2025. On paper, the Panthers do actually have a good roster, but the QB situation has plagued them for years now.

The Broncos' defense would likely force Bryce Young out of the lineup during the game, as he'd likely play so poorly that backup QB Andy Dalton would get some action. Denver did take advantage of playing the NFC South in 2024, but it would have been amazing to have seen a couple of those team in 2025.