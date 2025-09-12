3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 2 versus the Colts

The Denver Broncos play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. Let's make a few bold predictions for the game.

Can Denver earn their first 2-0 start since the 2021 NFL Season? If so, it would be a welcome change and could set them up to peak in the middle of the season. Last year, the Broncos were 0-2, and in 2023, they were 1-5 at one point.

The Broncos have a chance to flip the script in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, a team they blew out in Denver in 2024. Let's make three bold predictions for the game.

Bold predictions for the Broncos in Week 2 against the Colts

Denver rushes for at least 100 yards in the first half

Check out this statistic from Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season:

The Broncos should focus more on the run game in Week 2 against the Colts and stick with it❕



Colts were one of two teams in Week 1 to not stack the box (8+ defenders) at all. They also had 6 or fewer defenders in the box 67% of the time 👀#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/K87ENkle4J — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) September 9, 2025

The Colts just weren't stacking the box much in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, and there is reason to believe that may remain the same in Week 2. Furthermore, it's clear that the Broncos want to establish the run more in Week 2. Sean Payton really didn't see the run game get going until the second half, and the offense was just in a shaky spot for most of the game.

What we could see in Week 2 is Payton wanting to get this unit going very early on, and Denver will run the ball so well that they'll accumulate at least 100 yards in the first half.

Rookie tight end Tyler Warren catches two TDs against Denver's defense

Rookie tight end Tyler Warren from Penn State is going to be a huge problem in the NFL and is a very good player already. In Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, Warren caught seven passes for 76 yards, so he was immediately productive.

And now that it seems like Dre Greenlaw is again going to be out of the lineup, it may have gotten that much harder to cover Warren. The rookie hauls in two touchdown passes from Daniel Jones.

Broncos take a late lead in the fourth quarter and don't let go

Part of me wants to predict a Broncos' blowout win, but I was kind of predicting that in Week 1, and it does not feel right to double-down. We'll instead predict that Denver takes a late lead in the fourth quarter and doesn't let go. A late field goal from Wil Lutz or touchdown of some form could be all that Denver needs to eek out another win and move to 2-0 on the 2025 NFL Season.

