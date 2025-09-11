2 Broncos' players on the cusp of losing their jobs approaching Week 2

The Denver Broncos earned a hard-fought win in Week 1 but could see a couple of players on the cusp of losing their jobs ahead of Week 2.

Fortunately, the Broncos don't have many positions on the roster that could see some change - this is a testament to how rock-solid the roster is, but not every position is secure, and I would not be shocked to see some changes in the lineup if the current trends hold.

Which Broncos' players are tumbling down the depth chart approaching Week 2?

These Denver Broncos could be in danger of losing their jobs in Week 2

Luke Wattenberg, C

Luke Wattenberg just did not play that well in Week 1, and he's not a complete player. Most fans do know that Wattenberg is solid in pass protection but does leave a lot to be desired as a run blocker, and with how crucial it's going to be for Denver to continue to establish the run, Wattenberg's run blocking could continue to suffer.

Honestly, if the center position does not get much more clarity until the trade deadline, I wouldn't be shocked to see the front office make a move to acquire one at the deadline. Wattenberg's backup is Alex Forsyth, who is a much better run blocker, but ironically, he's not a great pass blocker.

Trent Sherfield, WR

Trent Sherfield caught one pass for three yards and got called for two penalties in the team's Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. If Sherfield isn't going to contribute much as a receiver and isn't going to be much of an asset as a blocker, the Broncos should drop him down the depth chart and give Pat Bryant more snaps.

Sherfield is 'just a guy' and can catch a pass or two here and there, but Denver's encouraging rookie in Bryant could thrust him out of the rotation. I would definitely keep an eye out for the WR snap counts going forward.