Tyler Warren is the one opponent who could wreck the Broncos in Week 2

When the Denver Broncos take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2025 season, they'll have plenty of offensive weapons to deal with. The Colts have outstanding receivers, a star running back in Jonathan Taylor, and their offense got yet another stud in the 2025 NFL Draft when they took Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in the 1st round.

Warren was a fun player to watch while he was at Penn State, lining up in the backfield, showing the ability to make plays after the catch, and playing an extremely versatile role. The Colts wasted no time getting him involved with nine targets in the passing game against the Dolphins resulting in seven receptions for 76 yards. He also ran the ball three yards for a first down.

As many players as the Colts have offensively who pose a threat, Warren may be the most significant of them all to the Denver Broncos' defense.

Tyler Warren poses major threat to Denver Broncos defense in Week 2

Warren's debut with the Colts was the tip of the iceberg for what head coach Shane Steichen might be planning to do with him, not only getting him the ball but using him as a means of opening things up for other players within the offense.

Warren's abilities in space with the ball in his hands give the Colts a true "joker" type of playmaker Broncos fans have been discussing all offseason.

The biggest issue he might pose to the Broncos is whether or not their linebackers will be able to stick with him in coverage, or whether they can make the necessary adjustments to not have any free runners and breakdowns on the back end.

A tight end with this kind of skill set can really screw up communication for a defense and create issues. The Broncos are going to have to be on point with their coverage schemes and communication on the back end, because otherwise, the Colts are going to be able to have their way just like we saw against the Dolphins.

Part of the solution to defending against a player like Warren is going to be forcing the ball out of Daniel Jones's hand quickly, and then quickly rallying to make tackles. Limiting the Colts to short gains, forcing decisions from the quarterback, and ultimately not allowing them to dictate the flow of the game.