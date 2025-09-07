Broncos' Week 2 opponent might now be an unexpected tough challenge

The Denver Broncos play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Season, and don't look now, but Indy is looking sharp. The Broncos have to take care of business in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, but they can't totally write-off the Colts.

Late in the 2024 NFL Season, the Colts came to Denver and was out to a lead, and it seemed like the Broncos were going to lose a disappointing game against Indy, a team starting Anthony Richardson at the time.

Well, Daniel Jones is now the starter, and the Colts just aren't projected to be very good. However, they look like one of the better teams thus far, as they are embarrassing the Miami Dolphins at the moment.

Colts currently have a 17-0 lead against the Dolphins in Week 1

Right now, as the first half winds down, the Colts are shutting out the Dolphins, and at the moment, Daniel Jones is 12/14 for 161 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor currently has 32 yards, and the Colts' defense has held Tua Tagovailoa to just 42 passing yards and an interception at this point.

Rookie tight end Tyler Warren has also already been a huge factor, catching four passes for 49 yards at this point in the game. Honestly, the Broncos have to keep at their best in this one, as the Colts do have some massively talented players on offense, and Daniel Jones has been good here and there during his NFL career.

The Broncos host the Tennessee Titans in a couple of hours, so the ideal scenario is that Denver goes into Indianapolis with a strong 1-0 record and pull-apart the Colts from beginning to end, but we have to keep in mind that any team can win on any given Sunday...