Broncos make two practice squad elevations for Week 1 matchup vs Titans

It's game day, Broncos Country. Football is finally back, as the Denver Broncos are set to host the Cam Ward-led Tennessee Titans for their 2025-26 season opener at Empower Field at Mile High. While expectations are high for year two, Bo Nix and this young team must remember that every team starts the season 0-0, regardless of their record last season.

As every week, rosters are shuffled with gameday inactives and practice squad elevations. For Denver's Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Sean Payton decided to elevate two players from the Practice Squad to the gameday roster. Additionally, a defensive player was added to the short-term IR, which means a spot in the 53-man roster was open and instantly filled.

Remember that teams can only promote the same player three times from the practice squad to the gameday roster. After three promotions, that player must be signed to the 53-man roster to see action again during the regular season. That said, let's review Denver's Week 1 elevations ...

Broncos elevate 2 players from the Practice Squad to the Week 1 Gameday roster

On Saturday, the Denver Broncos revealed their practice squad callups for their 2025-26 season opener against the Tennessee Titans. Specifically, they are elevating one offensive player and one defensive player.

On the offensive side of the ball, fullback Adam Prentice has been elevated to the gameday roster. Denver has employed multiple fullback packages in the past few seasons, featuring Michael Burton. Since Michael was placed on the season-ending Injured Reserve list, the Broncos added Prentice via free agency during the preseason.

Prentice was signed by Denver as a UDFA a few seasons ago, moved to the Saints, where he spent four seasons and saw action in 48 games. Now he is back with the Broncos and will be the fullback for this season. I expect him to be elevated three times and then will be signed to the 53-man roster, as they did with Burton last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, inside linebacker Levelle Bailey has been elevated to the gameday roster. With big free agent acquisition Dre Greenlaw ruled out for Week 1, this move was undeniable for the Broncos. Alex Singleton has not played a regular-season game since his Week 3 ACL game last season against the Buccaneers. Justin Strnad has been good in special teams, and Karene Reid is a rookie. Bailey provides depth at the position, as he saw action multiple times last season.

Additionally, the Broncos announced that DL Malcolm Roach has been placed on short-term IR due to a calf injury. This means that he is set to miss at minimum four games, which allows his calf to fully recover and avoid any setbacks. With Roach placed on the short-term injured reserve list, the Denver Broncos are signing QB Sam Ehlinger to the 53-man roster to fill Roach's spot. Ehlinger, who had multiple 53-man roster spot offers from other teams after being the final roster cut for Denver following a good preseason, declined and joined the Broncos' practice squad. Now earns a roster spot.