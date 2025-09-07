Is Dre Greenlaw playing today? Full injury update for Broncos LB in Week 1

Did the Denver Broncos see their top inside linebacker get healthy enough during the week to play in Week 1?

The Broncos infused their ILB room with a ton of talent this offseason when they signed Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw had played the first part of his career with the San Francisco 49ers and was the second starter from that team that Denver signed this offseason. The other one was Talanoa Hufanga.

Anyway, the Broncos are hoping that Dre Greenlaw is able to stay healthy for the season, as injuries have been a concern for him for years now. Well, are they going to have one of their best defensive players on the field for Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans?

Dre Greenlaw is ruled out for the Denver Broncos Week 1 game

The highly-coveted free agent that the Broncos signed to a three-year deal just never seemed to sustain a fully healthy offseason, as this quad injury has been lingering for a bit, and it's going to hold the stud linebacker out of the lineup, for at least Week 1.

Greenlaw joins defensive tackle Malcolm Roach and tight end Nate Adkins as two other players who are not suiting up for this crucial game. Fortunately, the other players on the injury report in Nik Bonitto, Alex Singleton, Marvin Mims Jr, and Dondrea Tillman were all 'FULL" in practice on Friday and have no injury designation for the game.

The Broncos are set to start Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad at ILB for what could be a contending season in 2025. I would be lying if I said I was not a little disappointed that Denver didn't do a bit more at the position, as they had to have known that Greenlaw comes with a lengthy injury history.

We'll see if he can get healthy for Week 2, but for now, Broncos Country will have to wait for his debut.