Broncos face a major problem with Titans' star in Week 1 showdown

The Denver Broncos play the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2025 season, and they have a tough task ahead of them. The Broncos should be able to come away with a win here, but this could absolutely be a trap game.

The Titans are seen by most as one of the worst teams in the NFL, and the Broncos are considered one of the best by others. Furthermore, this game is at home, so it's almost a case of what else could benefit the Broncos...?

Well, Denver will have to keep tabs on a few players on the Titans, and their best defensive player could be a major problem that the Broncos are forced to face.

Jeffery Simmons is very good against the run for the Tennessee Titans

In 2024, Jeffery Simmons was the eighth-ranked DT in the NFL in run stop win rate, according to ESPN.

But why is this an issue? Well, in the preseason, the Denver Broncos starting offensive line really didn't get much going in the run game, and some have now wondered if this team simply isn't as good run blocking as we were led to believe.

The worst-case scenario here is that Simmons eats up the middle of the defensive line and is able to stop the run himself. Sure, he's just one person, but he's an elite player and could make life hard for the Denver Broncos, as they can't call every single run play over the tackles or outside.

The ideal scenario is that JK Dobbins is able to get going for the Broncos, with some RJ Harvey sprinkled in as well. Denver's run game is hugely important to their potential success in the 2025 NFL Season, and them not getting it going in Week 1 would set a poor tone for the rest of the season.