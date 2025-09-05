Denver Broncos might be barreling toward a crisis that no one saw coming

The Denver Broncos are positioned to make a run in the 2025 NFL Season, but are they about to face an unexpected crisis?

It takes so much to go right for an NFL team to win just one game, let alone 10. Denver won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season and are a much better team now than they were at any point in 2024. Some have predicted that this team wins 12 games or more.

Additionally, the Broncos have gotten some division-title hype as well, so it's clear that a large part of the NFL landscape is high on the Broncos. Well, the team embarks on their Week 1 game on Sunday against the Titans, but they could be heading toward a crisis that no one saw coming.

It's not yet Week 1, but the Broncos are dealing with some injuries already

Don't look now, but the Denver Broncos' Thursday injury report could be painting and ugly picture and thrust the team into a crisis that no one saw coming:

On Thursday evening, though, the Broncos got some clarity on Roach's calf injury, and this is something that could keep him out for over a month, so there is just about no possible chance the backup DT is on the field on Sunday:

Tough news with opener Sunday. #Broncos DL Malcolm Roach has a grade 2 calf strain, per source. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) September 4, 2025

Both Nate Adkins and Dre Greenlaw have not practiced this week and are not likely to play on Sunday at this point, and we now know that Malcolm Roach will be out for a bit. Furthermore, Dondrea Tillman also popped up on the injury report in a limited fashion.

Sure, this is better than other key starters being hurt, but this is still not an ideal scenario, and if the Broncos are dealing with a handful of injuries now, could that create an injury crisis? Will Denver be able to get healthier as the 2025 NFL Season goes on?