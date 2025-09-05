3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 1 vs. the Titans

The Denver Broncos face the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. Let's make three bold predictions for the game. Denver has not won a Week 1 game in the Sean Payton era, which is just insane to me.

However, they can reverse that with a win over the Titans, a team starting a rookie QB and an overall below-average roster. The Broncos should run away with this game, but it could also be a lot closer than expected.

Denver outmatches Tennessee wherever you look, but that could come back to bite them a bit. Let's set the record straight and make a few bold predictions for the first game of the season.

Week 1 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos against the Tennessee Titans

JK Dobbins rushes for at least 100 yards

The Denver Broncos have not had a 100-yard rusher since Latavius Murray back in the 2022 NFL Season. Yes, you read that right. The team signed JK Dobbins in the offseason, and he's the most talented running back Denver has had in quite some time. In 2024, Dobbins rushed for over 900 yards in just 13 games. He had two 100-yard games and three other games with at least 75 rushing yards.

Tennessee wasn't great against the run in 2024 and are returning many of the same players, so Dobbins could run wild.

Titans hold a lead at some point in the second quarter

I just have a sneaking feeling that this game is not going to go all that well for the Denver Broncos in all four quarters. However the lead may look, the Titans will hold a lead for some point in time in the second quarter, and the fanbase is going to get a bit anxious heading into halftime.

Bo Nix heats up and tosses three touchdown passes in the second half

However, Bo Nix is going to heat up in the second half and toss three touchdown passes against a below-average Titans' secondary. Nix does have a slew of weapons he can connect with, but Courtland Sutton and Evan Engram figure to be the top two options for the second-year quarterback.