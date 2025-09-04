Denver Broncos Thursday injury report already painting an ugly picture

The Denver Broncos face the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, and their Thursday injury report paints a bit of an ugly picture.

The Broncos have been one of the healthiest teams in the NFL ever since Sean Payton took over, and that is not a hyperbole. It's been a breath of fresh air after years of feeling like the team was among the most injured in the league.

Well, the team practiced on Thursday, and their injury report for their Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans doesn't appear to be all that good.

Denver Broncos Thursday injury report is not ideal

The Broncos had four key players either not practice or practice in a limited capacity on Thursday:

None of the names are bigger than Dre Greenlaw, who has not practiced this week but has instead worked on the 'side field' as some have put it. Furthermore, both Malcolm Roach and Dondrea Tillman, two key depth pieces, were practicing in a limited capacity with hamstring and calf injuries, which absolutely can be tricky.

Sure, I might be overreacting, as many of these players could be suited up on Sunday, but this is a little bit worrisome. The Broncos having to deal with injuries this season could truly derail what could turn into a division title type of season.

The Broncos still outmatch the Titans on both sides of the ball even if all of Dre Greenlaw, Malcolm Roach, and Dondrea Tillman don't play, but getting them on the field is the most ideal scenario. Denver did sign Greenlaw to a three-year deal in the offseason to help bring that spark to the ILB room.

It'd be hard for Greenlaw to bring that spark if he simply cannot get on the field. Fortunately, the deal Greenlaw got is basically a one-year pact that Denver can rip up next offseason. The team's Thursday injury report is definitely a bit concerning.