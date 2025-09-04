Denver Broncos start or sit fantasy football options vs. Titans in Week 1

We have finally made it to game week as the Denver Broncos open up the season against the Tennessee Titans in Mile High.

The number one overall pick will be making his debut on the road, and it's as tough a test as Cam Ward could ask for.

The Broncos have high goals and aspirations for this season. They look to take care of business on Sunday, but it's also time for fantasy football managers to start fast as well. Here are the top Broncos options for Week 1 in a very favorable matchup across the board.

Broncos Fantasy Football Start 'Em vs. Sit 'Em vs. Titans in Week 1

Start 'Em - TE Evan Engram

My top fantasy option for this game would be starting tight end Evan Engram.

Sean Payton finally got his "Joker" on offense in Denver, and I expect him to have a great game in his Broncos debut. He has very favorable matchups against Tennessee's linebackers and safeties. He'll be featured in the passing game frequently and will arguably be our top passing threat, alongside Courtland Sutton.

Engram is projected to score 10.02 points (PPR on Sleeper), and I expect the tight end to surpass that. That may be his floor for Week 1, with his ceiling being in the high teens or even the 20s.

Start 'Em - QB Bo Nix

Bo Nix was the seventh-best fantasy quarterback (in terms of total points on Sleeper), and he'll be another top option for this season as well.

With a very favorable matchup against the Titans defense, Nix is a must start for Week 1.

DT Jeffery Simmons has already taken a subtle shot at Nix ahead of Sunday's season opener, so I expect Nix to go even more nuclear and lay it all out there. Also, last time a defender took a shot at Nix before a game, it was the Falcons last season when Nix broke all types of records.

Jeffery Simmons taking shots at Bo Nix ahead of Sunday? 👀



"If his first read is not there, he's gonna take off running."



Interesting ✍️ pic.twitter.com/P9Ea3vacwJ — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) September 3, 2025

Tennessee's secondary is not good and has a weak pass rush on the exterior of its line. Nix should have time to throw and is mobile enough to buy time and find his guys. His legs will be utilized against the Titans, making him one of the better fantasy options week in and week out because of it.

Nonetheless, Nix should be starting for all fantasy football managers against the Titans

Start 'Em - Broncos D/ST

Do I have to explain any further?

Denver has the best defense heading into Week 1 and will be facing a rookie making his first NFL start in one of the most hostile environments to play in the league.

A defense that was already one of the best last season, casually adds Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and first-round pick Jahdae Barron.

Another year in Vance Joseph's system, with players getting to know each other, this defense should only improve (which is remarkable, considering how dominant they were last year) and should be a reliable option for every fantasy football manager every week.

They are projected to score 9.36 points on Sleeper, but they should easily surpass that number. I expect a 20-point performance from the defense in fantasy football formats, with the top defense in Week 1.

Expecting a couple of turnovers and a lot of pressure on Ward to introduce the rookie into the league.

Sit 'Em - RB JK Dobbins

I can make a strong argument that everyone on Denver can start Week 1 for fantasy football managers. With that being said, I'll hold off on the running backs, especially JK Dobbins to start the season.

Denver is switching to an outside zone scheme, which will be beneficial for the team, but I would like to see how the run game pans out first before starting Dobbins Week 1.

I would rather start RJ Harvey due to his ability to catch out of the backfield, but I'll even be hesitant on starting him, too. I expect the Broncos to be better in the run game this season, but I want to see it before starting the running backs from Denver.

Hold off on them for the first week, they'll be reliable as the season goes on.