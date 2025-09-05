Broncos fans know the truth even as Javonte Williams runs over Eagles

Javonte Williams has already scored two touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys, but Broncos fans know the truth about the RB.

The Dallas Cowboys have scored their first two touchdowns of the 2025 NFL Season thanks to Javonte Williams, their running back who they signed from the Denver Broncos in the offseason. Williams had a so-so four-year tenure with Denver.

It featured a breakout rookie season, followed by three seasons to forget. Well, Williams was able to win the starting RB battle in Dallas and is already getting a ton of work with the Cowboys in Week 1.

Javonte Williams was not a good running back, and that's why the Broncos didn't bring him back

Yes, Javonte Williams already has two touchdowns, but that does not take away from the harsh truth of the matter.

Javonte Williams in 54 games with the Broncos: 1 multi-rush TD game



Williams in 1 half with the Cowboys: 1 multi-rush TD game — PFSN (@PFSN365) September 5, 2025

The Broncos used a second-round pick on him in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he had a very encouraging rookie season, but a knee injury in 2022 really put a dagger in his career with the Broncos, as he averaged less than four yards per carry in the 2023 and 2024 NFL Seasons.

He was simply not an efficient runner anymore, and that's the primary season why Denver did not bring him back. Sure, Williams is very good in pass protection, but they have that with JK Dobbins, who is a much more efficient runner.

Overall, Broncos fans might be watching the first part of this game and thinking that the team made a mistake by letting Williams depart in free agency, but he never really ran away with the Cowboys' RB job and is still not an efficient running back. It's also important to remember that Jalen Carter of the Eagles got ejected before the first play even happened, so Javonte Williams is running against a depleted defensive line.