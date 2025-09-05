Broncos fans will laugh at how far Giants are going to protect Russell Wilson

The New York Giants might have a serious problem on their hands regarding their QB room and former Broncos' QB Russell Wilson.

Wilson is now on his third team in as many seasons and is in line to start for the Giants for at least a part of the 2025 NFL Season. However, the G-Men took Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and also have Jameis Winston in the room.

And if we pull back the curtains a bit, we'll see the Giants are actually up to something quite odd, and it could be in an effort to pathetically protect Russell Wilson.

Are the New York Giants trying to protect Russell Wilson?

Here is Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News on this very interesting situation:

The Giants later clarified that requests could be submitted to interview the backup quarterbacks about football ahead of time, and those requests would be considered. But the team since has denied multiple requests for interviews, including a Daily News request to interview Dart “about his emotions and approach to his first NFL regular season game.”

The motivation for the team’s stance is unclear, but it’s not difficult to speculate:

They either seem to be trying to avoid questions about Dart being elevated to the No. 2 QB spot above Winston on the most recent depth chart, or they are trying to protect Wilson by keeping Dart and Winston out of the public eye.

The fact that this change is happening in Wilson’s first season in New York seems like a strange coincidence.

Yeah, so this is real. Basically, the Giants seem to not want any sort of chatter plaguing their QB room, which sees Dart as the backup and Winston as the third-string. If they truly want Winston and Dart away from the public, they know that the QB room could be a massive discussion point.

What seems to be at the crux of this issue is how well Jaxson Dart played during the preseason. Frankly, not only did he look a lot better than Russell Wilson, but he was the best QB the Giants deployed in the preseason.

The Giants likely signed Wilson and Winston with the idea that they would end up being the starters in 2025 while Jaxson Dart develops, but Dart has absolutely come along faster than expected, so New York finds itself in an interesting spot.

If you ask me, the Giants should have just cut ties with Russell Wilson and moved forward with Winston and Dart as the QBs, but what do I know?

Anyway, this is quite the interesting situation for the franchise, and unsurprisingly, Russell Wilson is at the center of it.