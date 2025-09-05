Cam Ward could embarrass the Broncos in Week 1 if they’re not ready

The Denver Broncos could be at risk of getting embarrassed on Sunday if they're not ready. Denver is surely on upset watch, simply because they're a very good team playing what appears to be a bad team.

However, Denver is also in a position to blow the Titans out. The truth is typically always somewhere in the middle, so a modest victory might be the most likely scenario. As we know, though, Week 1 upsets are definitely a thing, so the Broncos have to watch out.

Even though the Titans are starting a rookie QB, and that he's making his first NFL start, that doesn't mean they can't do some damage...

Cam Ward's legs are an immediate threat in the NFL

While Cam Ward didn't rack up a ton of rushing yards in college, Ward is absolutely a huge threat with his legs, and that is one of his better qualities as a quarterback. Furthermore, there is reason to believe that Ward could rely on his legs more as he adjusts into the NFL.

The game moves a lot faster in the NFL, and windows in the passing game are tiny, so Cam Ward isn't going to come right out of the gate and emerge as a top-10 passer. This should force the Denver Broncos to take note on defense, as the linebackers and any other player shadowing Ward should keep an eye out for when he takes off.

The Titans could extend drives if Cam Ward is successful in using his legs, and this would be huge in their chance to upset the Broncos. The last point I'll make is that Sean Payton, historically, doesn't get out to a great start, so Payton himself is a 'slow start' type of coach. Both of these things could boil over, and we could see the Broncos drop the first game of the season.