Doubters will be quieted when Bo Nix debuts in Week 1 for the Broncos

Bo Nix is embarking on his second season in the NFL, and Week 1 will be when he begins to silence the rest of his doubters.

Nix and the Broncos took the NFL by storm in the 2024 NFL Season, but the season got off to a rocky start. The Broncos had dropped their first two games of the season, and it just wasn't looking promising, as some had wondered if the team was going to lose their next two games.

However, a switch flipped, and the Broncos won 10 of their final 15 games. However, even with this offseason coming and going, the doubters are still loud - Bo Nix is still not being given the respect he's earned, but he'll begin to silence those doubters in Week 1.

The doubters are still loud, but Bo Nix will prove them wrong in Week 1

We've heard all offseason how the Denver Broncos want to start a lot faster on offense, and they have a perfect chance to do that. The Tennessee Titans are in town, and this defense just isn't all that special, in 2024, they allowed 27.1 points per game, which ranked 30th in the NFL.

The defense allowed an opposing passer rating of 95.1, and allowed the 7th-most rushing yards in the NFL as well. In short, The Titans' defense isn't good, so Bo Nix and the offense have to get going in this game.

Denver should be able to establish the run, and that should open up the pass for Nix. While it's only a Week 1 game, it would be ideal to see the offense firing on all cylinders, as the Broncos do have three early-season tests against the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles, so setting the tone against the Titans is the way to go here.

Sure, Tennessee isn't very good, but Bo Nix having a prolific game through the air and putting the league on notice a bit in Week 1 would certainly make the doubters a little bit quieter.