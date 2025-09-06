3 absolutely wild trades the Denver Broncos could pull off in the 2025 season

You just never know what could happen in the 2025 season. Could the Denver Broncos pull off a major trade or two?

The Broncos have worked the trade market to get where they are. Sure, they haven't built their current team with trades, but the front office is absolutely not afraid to make a bold move. Depending on how crazy the NFL season gets, there could be some shocking teams who are trading or want to acquire players via trade.

Could the Denver Broncos pull off a major trade at some point in 2025? If so, who would it be for?

Could the Denver Broncos pull off some major trades in the 2025 NFL Season?

A struggling 49ers' team paves the way for the Broncos to reunite Fred Warner with Dre Greenlaw

How about going for the biggest one immediately? The San Francisco 49ers won six games in the 2024 NFL Season and are already dealing with injuries heading into 2025. The team saw former key players like Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga depart this past offseason, so they are entering a bit of a new age.

Other key players like Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, and George Kittle are getting up there in age. Well, if the Niners are again in a rut and struggling to get going, could George Paton call up 49ers' GM John Lynch and offer a competitive trade package for Fred Warner? It would reunite Warner with Dre Greenlaw, whose Week 1 status is currently up in the air.

Browns losing ways gives Broncos an opening to trade for Ethan Pocic

One of the better centers in the NFL, Ethan Pocic was actually ranked as the 12th-best center in the NFL for 2025 by PFF. He's also a free agent this coming offseason, so the Cleveland Browns might not really want to bring him back.

The Broncos have a fine center in Luke Wattenberg, but he's nothing special. Some have called for Alex Forsyth to start instead of Wattenberg, as Forsyth is much better as a run blocker, and that's the team's weakness on offense.

Jerry Jones keeps up the dysfunction and hands the Broncos CeeDee Lamb

If Jerry Jones traded Micah Parsons, would he stop there? The Dallas Cowboys are 0-1 on the season and just do not have much going for them in 2025. Sure, Dak Prescott is very good, and they do have talent, but what happens if this team struggles throughout the year? We have seen many big-time wide receivers change teams, and the WR position also seems to be one where the players aren't afraid to voice their opinions.

These players want the ball, and they'll make sure everyone knows it. If you had told me that the Cowboys would have traded Micah Parsons, I would have called you crazy, so CeeDee Lamb could be on the table. The Cowboys being clearly out of it when the trade deadline arrives could incline Jerry Jones to make another bold trade. The Broncos would then get a top-3 wide receiver in the NFL and one of the few players who could push this unit over the edge.